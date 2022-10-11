Jamie Lee Curtis wants a 'Freaky Friday' sequel with Lindsay Lohan as a 'sexy grandma'

Jamie Lee Curtis wants to see Lindsay Lohan be a "sexy grandma" in a "Freaky Friday" sequel.

Curtis and Lohan originally starred together in the 2003 movie.

"I've already written to Disney, my friends at Disney," Curtis said during Monday's appearance on The View. "I'm in their new ‘Haunted Mansion’ movie."

The "Halloween Ends" star also revealed her idea for a "Freaky Friday" sequel.

"Let me be the grandma!" Curtis explained. "Let me be the old grandma who switches places."

"So then Lindsay gets to be the sexy grandma, who is still happy with Mark Harmon in all the ways you would be happy with Mark Harmon… And simply, I would like to see Lindsay be the hot grandma, and I would like to see me try to deal with toddlers today," she added. "I wanna be a helicopter parent in today's world, as an old lady."

Lohan recently returned to acting.

She announced the premiere of her film "Falling for Christmas" on October 3.

"My whole life, acting is like riding a bicycle. It’s just in me. It’s a part of me," Lohan told The Hollywood Reporter about her upcoming return to acting.

"Doing films, playing a character, it brings me so much joy to be able to share a story with people. To take people on that journey with me is such a blessing."

Lohan is most known for her roles in "The Parent Trap," "Mean Girls." She is also currently filming a project titled "Irish Wish," according to IMDB.

