James Corden mocks Donald Trump's coronavirus recovery with parody of Paul McCartney's 'Maybe I'm Amazed'

James Corden poked fun at Donald Trump over his claim that he might be “immune” to the coronavirus after returning to the White House from the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, where he was treated following a positive test for the coronavirus.

The late-night host returned to the studio last month to continue filming “The Late Late Show.” On Tuesday, he opened his latest episode with a soulful parody of Paul McCartney’s “Maybe I’m Amazed” titled “Maybe I’m Immune" to riff on the president’s declaration.

The performance began with a clip taken directly from Trump’s Twitter feed in which he discussed his return to the White House.

“I just left Walter Reed Medical Center and it’s really something very special – the doctors, the nurses, the first-responders. And I learned so much about coronavirus…And I know there’s a risk, there’s a danger, but that’s OK. And now I’m better and maybe I’m immune, I don’t know,” Trump says in the video.

From there, Corden began singing altered lyrics to the 1970 track such as: “Maybe I’m immune cause today I’m feelin’ so alive. / Just don’t be afraid of the way I’m breathin’ / Maybe I’m immune, it’s OK to go out for a ride, with all of us trapped inside.”

As the host showed off his impressive pipes, footage of Trump’s drive-by past fans who were outside Walter Reed Medical Center during his stay played in the background along with damning quotes from rallies in which the president seemingly downplayed the virus. Corden concluded the song with a lyric implying that Trump may lose the Nov. 3 election.

Corden also jabbed at Trump for taking a dip in the polls against Joe Biden, singing: “Maybe I’m immune to the way the polls are looking now / Maybe I’m afraid that it’s not fake news / Maybe I’m immune to all the lies that I have made / I shouldn’t have downplayed / Maybe I’m afraid of the way that I might lose this / Maybe on Nov. 3 I just might lose this.”

The British host, like many of his cohorts in late night, is rarely shy about making fun of the president on his show. During an appearance on the “Late Show” in June, host Stephen Colbert asked him about “our president.”

“He’s not my president,” Corden mocked. “He’s very much yours.”

"Well, I think they feel exactly as people do here," Corden responded when previously asked how people in the U.K. feel about Trump. "I'm sure a very vocal, sort of far-right group of people who think that, 'Yeah, this is absolutely right.' And then there's probably all the people I know and all the people, all of the people that I like and respect are like, 'What?!'"