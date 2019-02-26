Jada Pinkett-Smith reveals past marriage struggles with Will Smith, why they don't say they're married

Jada Pinkett Smith got incredibly candid about her 21-year marriage to Will Smith, including the “sacrifices” and the times they both wanted to leave each other.

Speaking on her Facebook Watch series, “Red Table Talk,” the 47-year-old star had a sit-down with “Jane the Virgin” star Justin Baldoni and rapper Wale. The trio got to discussing the concept of long-term relationships when Pinkett-Smith took charge of the conversation and shared some very honest thoughts about her marriage.

"Let me tell you, nobody talks about the sacrifice, the deteriorating and dissolving of fantasies," she said, specifically addressing the single Wales. “You right now, have in your mind, your perfect woman. And when you find that woman, she will be a goddess to you. We fall in love with the goddess, or the god, within that person, and then when we actually meet the human being, then we gotta learn how to love that one. The reason why it is so important to me to be able to stick it out, to really get to the true meaning of love, in my opinion, it is unconditional. It has to be, because we are all too flawed. No matter how much work we do! It never ends."

The star’s honesty didn’t stop there. She went on to note that there were many times throughout their time together that each of them wanted to call it quits, but suggests a sort of X-factor helped them stay together all this time.

"At the end of the day, to know that you have another person that can love you for all that you are ... Will has loved me through the worst of myself," she shares. "And I have done the same. When somebody can love you in that way, it makes your faith in the world come together. ... I am 47 years old and I want you to know, that this is probably the first year of my life that I can say, 'I am happy,' because that’s how long the journey has been."