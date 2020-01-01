Sharon Stone claps back at Bumble after getting blocked: 'This is a disservice'

Sharon Stone isn’t holding back against Bumble.

On Monday, the “Basic Instinct” actress took to Instagram to reveal that she joined the dating app Bumble and that her account was abruptly blocked by the app’s users.

"I went on the @bumble dating sight and they closed my account. 👁👁," Stone, 61, revealed on Instagram. "Some users reported that it couldn’t possibly be me! Hey @bumble, is being me exclusionary ? 🤷🏼‍♀️Don’t shut me out of the hive 🐝"

After the debacle, Bumble was swift in their response and quickly reactivated Stone’s account.

“There can only be one 👑 Stone. Looks like our users thought you were too good to be true. We’ve made sure that you won’t be blocked again. We hope that everyone in our community takes a sec to verify their profiles,” Bumble tweeted to Stone, adding, “Catherine Tramell from Basic Instinct gets a pass today!”

Stone, however, did not take too kindly to the “Basic Instinct” reference and tweeted out a snappy response in return.

“Dear Bumble, you are confusing my honesty with your fantasy. This is a disservice to the men and women who partake in @bumble . I am Sharon, I am a woman. Thank you.♥️,” she tweeted back at Bumble while attaching her GQ Woman of the Year award speech from November.

Stone’s fans applauded the actress for her response.

“Well i love Sharon Stone even more 1. After the original tweet, 2. After this reply and 3. After this woman of the year speech 👏👏👏👏 what a woman 👏,” one user wrote.

“Sharon coming in at the wire with one of the most graceful and poignant corporate burns of the year. Well done 👏👏👏,” another user tweeted.

Stone was married to newspaper editor Phil Bronstein for six years before the pair divorced in 2004.