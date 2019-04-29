Queen Latifah turns to prayer to navigate Hollywood

Queen Latifah relies on prayer to make decisions in Hollywood.

“I pray about things before I do them,” the rapper-actress told the audience at a Tribeca Film Festival event on Friday. “I find that I have to stop and pray often about things because I need to get quiet about something — especially something big, something small, something nagging at me.”

“I just need to kind of get quiet and pray about it for a minute.”

QUEEN LATIFAH STANDS BY JUSSIE SMOLLETT

Latifah, 49, admitted that she rejected projects that would have made her big bucks "because they didn’t sit right in my spirit."

She explained, "The guidance instinct in me said something’s not right. This is not the way necessarily, and in lieu of knowledge which I did not have, because I started out at such a young age in my career, all I had was instinct. The instinct was sharp though. I could pretty much feel someone’s energy and if they weren’t right I moved right away from them, and it really guided me well. That and my [business] partner Shakim [Compere], and my mother was the other voice in our heads.”

QUEEN LATIFAH REVEALS SHE'LL NEVER DIE ONSCREEN EVER AGAIN

The Newark, N.J. native, born Dana Elaine Owens, explained that starting out as a rapper before becoming an actress was key to her being able to stick to her guns when it came to making deals.

“I didn’t come into Hollywood as a Hollywood person. I came in as a rapper-turned-manager-turned-actor so I was already a boss before I became an actor,” she said. “A lot of the things — the pressures that Hollywood puts on actors — there was no way I was going for that. … I always had an attitude of I can say ‘F you’ to anyone in Hollywood.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Her intuition and faith have, indeed, served her well: among many other accolades, Latifah has a Grammy, a SAG Award and a Golden Globe to her good name.