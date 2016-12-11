Is Snooki Wearing Jionni LaValle’s Engagement Ring?

Jionni LaValle has marked his territory. Snooki was seen on Monday flashing some serious bling, the New York Post is reporting.

The reality TV star, known for her partying ways, excessive drinking and smoking has been the talk of the week as rumors keep swirling about a possible pregnancy—and now engagement news—with boyfriend Jionni Lavalle.

Snooki & Jionni LaValle Are Engaged, Report Says

Snooki, who was seen in Jersey City taking her BFF JWoww’s pets to doggie day-care, showed off a large pink rock that appears to be the evidence of the engagement buzz with LaValle.

To date Snooki has kept mum and has not confirmed nor denied the engagement, although People mag reported on Monday that a reliable source confirmed that Lavalle and her are in fact getting married.

Earlier this year, she told the publication that LaValle is definitely the one for her.

“I know he’s the one so I know the ring’s is going to come soon,” said Snooki.

Snooki, whose real name is Nicole Polizzi, is Chilean but was adopted by a New Jersey family at a young age. She rose to fame on MTV’s reality show the “Jersey Shore” for her partying ways.

The celeb joked with the magazine about wanting a huge rock on her finger to show off.

“He knows it should be big,” said Snooki. “If it’s small, I’m saying no. Like, get another ring!”

