Irina Shayk hits the runway for the first time since Bradley Cooper split

Bradley who? Irina Shayk hit the runway for the first time since splitting from her actor boyfriend Bradley Cooper.

The Russian-born model, who shares a daughter, Lea De Seine, 2, with the "A Star is Born" director, donned a strapless, leather dress at the CR Runway x LuisaViaRoma 90th Anniversary Show in Florence, Italy.

The sexy ensemble was an Ermanno Scervino original and Shayk also wore complimenting elbow-length opera gloves.

Later in the show, she wore a Mugler black pinstriped jacket with a knee-length skirt. She was also joined by fellow models, Bella Hadid, Stella Maxwell, Gigi Hadid, Doutzen Kroes and others.

While Shayk and Cooper have yet to publicly address their breakup, the model seemed to be sending a message when she posted pictures of herself from a getaway trip in Iceland earlier this week.

First, Shayk, 33, shared a stunning photograph of herself posing on rocks in an off-the-shoulder sweater dress.

She then made headlines when she showed off her figure in a one-piece swimsuit in the European island.

Shayk and Cooper, 44, ended their four-year relationship last week amid claims that Cooper was “emotionally absent” during the filming of “A Star is Born,” which co-starred Lady Gaga.