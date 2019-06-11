Irina Shayk poses for swimsuit photo days after split with Bradley Cooper

Irina Shayk showed off her figure in a one-piece swimsuit photo taken in Iceland Tuesday, the second Instagram post since her split with Bradley Cooper.

The 33-year-old Russian model had shared another post from her photo shoot in Ireland on Monday.

Shayk and Cooper, 44, ended their four-year relationship last week amid claims that Cooper was “emotionally absent” during the filming of “A Star is Born,” which co-starred Lady Gaga.

Cooper had apparently acknowledged his long work hours on the film. At the BAFTA awards in London earlier this year saying: “I have to thank Irina for putting up with me for all the music I was trying to make in our basement for a year.”

Shayk had reportedly gone off to Iceland for work just days after the couple had broken up.