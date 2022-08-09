Expand / Collapse search
Introducing leading lady and Australian actress Nicole Kidman

Nicole Kidman is an A-list actress and Hollywood humanitarian known for her decades long career in the film and TV industries

By Amanda Cappelli | Fox News
    Australian actress Nicole Kidman started acting in Sydney, Australia in 1983. She starred in "Bush Christmas" and "BMX Bandits" that same year. (Eric Robert/Sygma/Sygma via Getty Images)

    Kidman’s career took off in 1990 after starring in "Days of Thunder" alongside Tom Cruise. They started dating and wed that same year. The couple adopted two children, Isabella Jane Cruise and Connor Cruise. They divorced in 2001. (Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

    Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise photographed in "Days of Thunder" in 1990. In 1995, the actress played Dr. Chase Meridian in "Batman Forever" opposite Val Kilmer, Jim Carrey, and Tommy Lee Jones. (Warner Brothers/Getty Images)

    Nicole Kidman and Scottish actor Ewan McGregor at the Cannes Film Festival in 2001. The pair played Christian and Satine in "Moulin Rouge!"  (Dave Hogan/Getty Images)

    Kidman won the Academy Award for Best Actress following the release of her 2002 film, "The Hours." In 2005, she played Samantha Stephens in a remake of "Bewitched." In 2012, she acted alongside Zac Efron, Matthew McConaughey, and John Cusack in "The Paperboy." (Brook Mitchell/Getty Images)

    Nicole Kidman married her husband Keith Urban in 2006. They welcomed daughter Sunday Rose Kidman Urban in 2008. (Peter Carrette Archive/Getty Images)

    Kidman and Urban had their second daughter together, Faith Margaret Kidman Urban, in 2010.  (Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

    Nicole Kidman has played in popular TV shows including "Nine Perfect Strangers," "The Undoing," and "Big Little Lies." Kidman's husband, Keith Urban, found it difficult to watch the domestic abuse scenes as she played the elegant victim, Celeste Wright, in "Big Little Lies." (Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images)

    In 2021, Kidman played Lucille Ball in drama film "Being the Ricardos." Javier Bardem played Ball's husband, Desi Arnaz. Kidman won the Golden Globe Award for Best Actress for her performance in the film. (Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

    Nicole Kidman has been nominated for five Oscars, 14 Critics' Choice Awards, 17 Golden Globe Awards, and more. She has won over 100 awards in the film industry. (Emma McIntyre/WireImage)

