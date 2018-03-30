Injured Military Vet To Run 100-Mile Ultra-marathon

This morning on FOX & Friends, we had on Keith Zeier, a marine who has decided to run 100 mile race from Key Largo to Key West, Fl in honor of the Fallen Recon Marines & Special Amphibious Reconnaissance Corpsman who died in combat in Iraq & Afghanistan.

Keith was injured back in 2006 when his truck was blown up by an IED. He now suffers constant, severe pain in his leg. He is using that pain a reminder of those who protect this country. His race is Saturday, and in the meantime he raising money for the Special Operations Warrior Foundation…to donate and to read his full story check out http://www.firstgiving.com/keys100