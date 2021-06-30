Iliza Shlesinger talks uphill battle as female stand-up comic: 'This career is not promised'

Iliza Shlesinger took one of the darkest times in her life and transformed it into a new comedy on Netflix.

The comedian/actress, 38, penned a script based on her experience dating a man who she later found out lied about everything in his life, including where he went to college, his job, and his mother having cancer. The final product turned into "Good on Paper" currently streaming on Netflix.

Shlesinger plays a version of herself in the film – a stand-up comedian dealing with career highs and lows.

"This career is not promised. It is always an uphill battle, everything is a push, and so you got to love it because no one is going to push you to push through," she told Fox News while promoting the film.

The comic added, "Often, we make the girl like a writer or we make her a teacher or something that is a little bit easier to digest. I've been told that I can't be a stand-up in so many TV projects over the years that for me this [project] was like a vendetta. I was like, I will show this. This is the most authentic way. And I wanted to use that stand-up as a narrative device. I felt it perpetuated a story."

Even though Shlesinger was burned in the relationship, she remained optimistic about meeting new people and doesn't research them.

"That sounds like a member of cancel culture," she admitted. "You go digging, you're always going to find something. I really would prefer to be the kind of person that trusts people and that takes people at face value because God forbid, that person's not lying. And then they find out you went and did all that digging. It really says more about you."

"So even though this was tragic, I made a decision after this happened in real life that I wasn't going to become [my ex] and I wasn't going to lie to people or pay that forward. I was like, that's not who I am. I'm a trusting, honest person and I'm going to continue to live my life that way," she said.

