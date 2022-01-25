Hugh Hefner's widow Crystal says she destroyed photos of naked women allegedly used as collateral

Hugh Hefner's widow Crystal seems to be cleaning up after her late husband.

The Playboy founder has been the subject of headlines for weeks as A&E has prepared to release its docuseries "Secrets of Playboy," which debuted its first episode on Monday night.

During the episode, Holly Madison, a former Playboy model and girlfriend of Hefner, alleged that she was afraid to leave the Playboy Mansion out of fear of repercussions, specifically a "mountain of revenge porn" that the late publisher allegedly had in his possession.

She said that the magazine publisher had nude photos of women that he printed several copies of, which intimidated Madison into staying at the mansion.

On Tuesday, Crystal, 35, publicly reached out to Madison, 42, to let her know that she had destroyed such photos.

"I found thousands of those disposable camera photos you are talking about @hollymadison," the model wrote on Twitter. "I immediately ripped them up and destroyed every single one of them for you and the countless other women in them."

She concluded: "They're gone."

Madison fired off a simple but grateful response: "Thank you @crystalhefner."

In her initial allegations, Madison said that Hefner snapped the photos of women "when we’re wasted out of our minds," print out about eight copies and distribute them.

Being inclined to stay at the mansion, the model added that she "definitely thought I was in love with Hef" during their relationship, but now believes those feelings to have been rooted in "Stockholm syndrome," which sees captors have positive feelings toward their captors, per WebMD.

In response to the allegations, Playboy provided a statement to Fox News Digital.

"Today’s Playboy is not Hugh Hefner’s Playboy," the statement began. "We trust and validate these women and their stories and we strongly support those individuals who have come forward to share their experiences. As a brand with sex positivity at its core, we believe safety, security, and accountability are paramount."

"The most important thing we can do right now is actively listen and learn from their experiences," it continued. "We will never be afraid to confront the parts of our legacy as a company that do not reflect our values today."

"As an organization with a more than 80% female workforce, we are committed to our ongoing evolution as a company and to driving positive change for our communities," the statement concluded.

Hefner passed away in 2017 at age 91.

