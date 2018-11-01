Howard Stern's wife mocked by trolls for #PittsburghStrong post

Howard Stern’s wife, Beth, was the subject of angry comments after someone posted to Reddit one of her Instagram pics, in which she’s smiling broadly in a Pittsburgh Penguins catalog.

The trollers seem to have missed the point of her post, which has the caption “So proud to be from Pittsburgh! #pittsburghstrong.”

Some claimed it was lame of her to try to memorialize the synagogue massacre victims by posting an old photo of herself.

Among the more than 100 comments: “Almost makes you think she’s just a blonde model with an empty head. Haha!”

And: “Social media rules! It makes really smart people do dumb things, and it makes really dumb people do something like this.”

Beth didn’t get back to me.

This story originally appeared in the New York Post.