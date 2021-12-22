'Home Alone' star Devin Ratray arrested on domestic violence charges in Oklahoma, released on bond

"Home Alone" actor Devin Ratray was arrested in Oklahoma on Wednesday on domestic violence charges.

A representative from the Oklahoma City Police Department confirmed to Fox News that the 44-year-old actor "turned himself in and was processed through and bonded out" on Wednesday.

The actor was arrested on domestic violence charges after an incident earlier in the month. He was booked on one count of domestic assault and battery by strangulation and another count of domestic assault and battery, according to online records.

Ratray's bond was set at $25,000.

According to local outlet KFOR, the actor was in town to appear at a Christmas convention from Dec. 4-5 with his girlfriend.

The girlfriend reportedly told authorities that Ratray drank a bottle of wine and over 10 shots of booze in two different locations. The two reportedly got into an argument at a bar when Ratray became upset that his girlfriend did not charge a pair of fans for autograph cards.

They eventually continued their argument in their hotel room, and Ratray allegedly pushed his girlfriend onto their bed, placing one hand on her throat and another on her mouth as he allegedly applied pressure.

"This is how you die," Ratray allegedly told his girlfriend, according to a report by authorities obtained by KFOR.

"[The] victim had trouble breathing while she was being strangled and while the defendant’s hand was over her mouth," the report stated.

Eventually, the girlfriend, who struggled to scream for help, bit Ratray's hand, according to reports. He stopped choking her but allegedly punched her in the face at that point, per the outlet.

The girlfriend then left the room but reportedly returned for her personal belongings. Upon her return, Ratray allegedly pushed his girlfriend down against a desk.

KFOR reports that the woman had several injuries after the incident, including bruising under her left eye, marks under her right eye, marks above the left side of her upper lip, a bruise on her chest and a sore right arm.

Fox News has reached out to Ratray's reps for comment.

Ratray is best known for appearing in "Home Alone" and "Home Alone 2: Lost in New York" as Buzz, the older brother of Macaulay Culkin's Kevin McCallister. Ratray briefly reprised his role for Disney+'s "Home Sweet Home Alone," which debuted on the streamer last month.