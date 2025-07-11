HGTV star Heather Rae El Moussa gets bikini-ready with this one thing at every meal

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Heather Rae El Moussa is stepping into the summer with confidence.

The "Selling Sunset" star and HGTV personality gave fans a glimpse into her wellness routine as she proudly showed off her bikini body.

In an exclusive interview with Fox News Digital, the 37-year-old opened up about the transformation of her mindset and body after welcoming her son, Tristan, with husband Tarek El Moussa.

HGTV STAR TAREK EL MOUSSA’S LIFESTYLE HACKS SPARKED PLASTIC SURGERY RUMORS

"Well, I’m vegan. I’ve been vegan since I was in my 20s. So I eat very clean," El Moussa shared. "I think that’s a big part of it."

The new mom revealed that it had taken time to find her rhythm again after giving birth.

"After Tristan, it took me a little bit to get back into my workout routine, having a newborn and figuring out the balance of that," she explained. "I would walk a lot. And then I met my trainer, Paulina, and she started coming to my house. We would do workout routines at home. We added in weights."

For the reality star, weight training was a game-changer.

APP USERS CLICK HERE TO VIEW POST

"I was never a weights girl," she admitted. "I was always like Pilates or running and cardio… I restricted carbs… I was really strict with what I ate. And after I started lifting weights and after I had Tristan, I really just needed — I wanted — to nourish my body… I just needed calories. I wanted healthy calories… I wanted to feel strong and empowered."

In a social media video, El Moussa showed off her transformation and some of her routine. "I have 3 meals and 2 snacks, all with some sort of protein," she shared in the caption. "Smoothies are my [go-to], or I love rice cakes with avocado and hemp hearts! I eat a [balanced] diet with healthy carbs."

"I have 3 meals and 2 snacks, all with some sort of protein." — Heather Rae El Moussa

She also noted that her workout involves "doing a combo of strength, pilates, and pelvic floor 3x per week. I do full routine once per week for cardio, I walk daily (sometimes twice) plus I’m also chasing a toddler around!"

"The Flip Off" star gave birth to her son Tristan in early 2023. She explained how it's been a process — and a lot of hard work — to feel like herself again.

CHRISTINA HAACK CELEBRATES 42ND BIRTHDAY WITH BIKINI PHOTO AND AMBITIOUS PLANS FOR THE YEAR AHEAD

"He’s almost two and a half… I’m proud of my body and what I’ve built," she said. "Not every day do I have abs. Some days I’m so bloated. Some days, mentally, physically, I’m just not feeling good … I’ve worked really hard to have this body. And I really prioritize health now."

However, fitness and health aren’t the only things she’s focused on this summer.

El Moussa recently made a "splash" with her beauty brand, Heather Rae Essentials, in a collaboration that brought some major summer heat.

HGTV STAR TAREK EL MOUSSA'S CANCER BATTLES LEFT HIM 'STARING DEATH IN THE FACE'

The real estate expert sizzled poolside and showed off her fit figure in several bikinis with her fellow reality star, and her husband Tarek's ex-wife, Christina Haack.

El Moussa told Fox News Digital about her decision to collaborate with Haack, 42, and her vision behind the summer bikini photoshoot.

WATCH: HGTV STAR HEATHER RAE EL MOUSSA REVEALS SECRET BEHIND HER SUMMER BIKINI BODY

"I’m all about making a big splash with whatever I do," she said with a smile. "This is my beauty brand — I’ve put a lot of effort into it — I knew that doing a collaboration with her would just break the internet."

The two blonde bombshells heated things up in their cheeky bikinis to promote El Moussa’s new shade of her "Perfect Pink Lip Gloss."

"It’s the ultimate pop of pink summer color," she described. "I call it the ‘hot girl summer.’ For me, it just exudes summer and that’s why I wanted it to be very pink and girly … champagne and poolside — I want girls to wear it … feel confident and empowered."

"Pop it on," she added, "and you just feel beautiful."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

When El Moussa and Haack posed together for a poolside photoshoot, the internet couldn’t get enough.

"We film ‘The Flip Off’ together, we’re raising kids together … we’re here to support each other," El Moussa told Fox News Digital. "We had a really good time … doing the photoshoot together."

WATCH: HGTV STAR MAKES A ‘SPLASH’ WITH UNEXPECTED COLLABORATION FOR BEAUTY BRAND

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

El Moussa’s husband Tarek, 43, was previously married to Haack for seven years before their divorce was finalized in 2018.

They co-parent two children – daughter Taylor and son Brayden – and star together in HGTV's "The Flip Off." Tarek and Heather tied the knot in 2021.