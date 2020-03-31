Heidi Klum says she has no 'struggles with food' anymore: 'I feel happy with who I am'

Heidi Klum is feeling more comfortable with herself these days.

Klum, 46, opened up to Red magazine recently, discussing how she no longer "struggles" with food, per Daily Mail.

The model addressed the early years of her career, noting that she fell into detrimental eating habits.

HEIDI KLUM, HUSBAND TOM KAULITZ 'STAYING APART' AMID CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK: 'WE DON'T WANT TO SPREAD GERMS'

Now, however, Klum feels like she's adapted more to her career and has learned how to take better care of herself.

She admitted: "I feel happy with who I am and how I am. If I wasn't, I would change it," Klum said.

"In the beginning, I had to [be disciplined about food] and now I'm just so used to it," she shared. "There are so many choices, just pick the right things. Because then you don't have the struggle."

In the same interview, Klum discussed co-parenting with singer Seal.

"We try as good as we can. There's always a reason why you're not with someone anymore, you know?" she said. "It's not all rosy-rosy. It just isn't. So sometimes it's hard, but then you have to all come together as a family and sometimes everything is just like hopping on clouds. It's just the way it is."

As of last year, Klum is married to Tom Kaulitz, which she noted has gone swimmingly so far.

"You see so many times that someone falls in love and then it doesn't gel as well, so I'm so happy and grateful that everyone is happy with one another..." Klum stated. "That he is cool with my kids, my kids are cool with him...

HEIDI KLUM SAYS SHE TESTED NEGATIVE FOR CORONAVIRUS

Klum said that because Kaulitz is 30 years old, "there's just a different life and spirit about him."

"He does music and his brother has neon-green hair," she noted. "He has tattoos everywhere."

Klum, who is mother to four -- Helene, 15, Henry, 15, Johan 13, and Lou, 10 -- also spoken on her ventures in motherhood, including her support system.

"I do have amazing people who help me. I was always mom and dad, both in one person – going to work, being at home, getting up," she explained. "I get up every morning at 6 a.m. because one of the kids has to be out the door by 6:50 a.m. in order to get to her school."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

As for her crazy schedule, Klum said she'd be "bored" without it.

"I'm so used to juggling now," she said. "I love all the planning, the organizing, all of it."