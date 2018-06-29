Heidi Klum poses topless, recalls her German childhood: 'We'd go to nude beaches'

At age 45, Heidi Klum isn’t afraid to bare all.

The German supermodel proudly posed topless for the 25th anniversary Swimsuit double issue of Ocean Drive Friday — the former Victoria’s Secret Angel insisted she’s incredibly comfortable with her genetically blessed physique.

“I grew up in a very free environment with my parents,” she explained. “We’d go to nude beaches. We’re very open-minded, but you can’t say that about all Germans.

"We didn’t have a lot of money, so we’d go camping a lot and my parents chose nude campsites, so nudity became normal for me. You stand out more if you cover up. And I loved it.”

And while some may expect the mother of four to cover up these days, Klum said she’s happily embracing the aging process and is more interested in raising awareness on body positivity.

“I see it like this: We only have one life,” she said. “This is our life right now and our moment and our moment shouldn’t be over after a certain age. There’s not a time frame for only being able to wear a certain thing or to be in love, to go out.

"Thirty years old is not the cap and then you have to hide yourself and not go dancing anymore. I’m not saying people should be doing what I’m doing, but I hope that one day I will be an old woman looking back and able to say I enjoyed every phase of my life.”

However, Klum isn’t just relying on being genetically blessed. The cover girl said she has a no-nonsense approach to her health regimen to maintain her sought-after features.

“Beauty is what you put in your body,” she said. “I do smoothies every morning with ginger, kiwis and berries. Ginger is so good for you. So is garlic, which I eat a ton of. Sometimes I boil a whole head of garlic and make tea from it and sip it. It’s spicy so I put honey in it to make it sweeter.”

Klum’s high-profile career keeps her constantly on the road, traveling across the country. But one place she said best reflects her personality happens to be right here in America — Miami to be exact.

“People are not as shy with their bodies in Miami,” she explained. “You walk past clubs and you still see men and women dancing with each other. It’s not like when you go to other places where everyone just stands around and stares at each other with their cocktail in their hand. Everyone is enjoying life and dancing.”

The “Project Runway” executive producer and judge isn’t slowing down anytime soon. In fact, Klum has launched both a lingerie and swimwear collection, titled Heidi Klum Intimates and Heidi Klum Swim.

Klum said it was her female fans who inspired her to work behind the scenes in the fashion world.

“There hasn’t been a huge selection for curvier women in intimates or swim, so I put a large focus on it with my lines going up from a D to G cup size," she said. "Women who wear those sizes have been neglected by the industry, so I want to give them options.”

It may not be the last thing Klum is diving into. The star, who has already made her mark as a model, is eager to do the same as a businesswoman. And she’s ready to put her free-spirited energy to use.

“There are people who wait for the phone to ring, wait for things to happen,” she said. “And then there are people who are dreamers and planners. That’s how I roll.”