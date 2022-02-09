Heather McDonald shares video of the moment she collapsed on stage, fractured her skull

Comedian Heather McDonald is being a good sport about her recent on-stage fainting incident that left her hospitalized by sharing video of the event on social media.

The standup comedian, 51, collapsed during a sold-out show in Tempe, Arizona on Saturday night. The ensuing fall left her skull fractured and required a brief stay in the hospital. She took to her Instagram Story soon after to apologize to the crowd as well as the people who had tickets for the next show she was going to do that night that was canceled.

On Tuesday, McDonald went to TikTok to share footage of the incident that reveals the scary moment when she suddenly lost her balance on stage and fell backward, landing directly on the back of her head.

Perhaps the most shocking part of the video is the fact that many in the crowd believed the fall was part of her act as it came just after a joke about her health and vaccine status.

The comedian joked that she didn't "want to brag" before saying she is double vaccinated for COVID-19 and has received the booster and shingles shots. She also says she traveled to Mexico twice where she did shows and meet and greets.

"Never got COVID. Clearly, Jesus loves me the most. Seriously," she says.

With that, the star very suddenly struggles to maintain her balance before falling hard to the ground.

"I fainted and fractured my skull in front of a sold out show at the @tempeimprov What caused it? #karma #jesus #comedy #juicyscoop #covid #standup," she captioned the TikTok video.

The star previously announced that she had been injured on stage in an Instagram Story from the night of Feb. 5.

"So, I'm in the emergency room, I look weird," she began. "Oh my God, I'm so, so, so, so sorry."

She then explained that she "passed out on stage."

"I got up, I did one joke and I felt so dizzy," McDonald recalled. "You can see my eye, I fell on my eye. Oh my God, I cannot believe this happened, I feel so terrible that they had to tell everyone to leave and then cancel the second show."

The star insisted that she'll return to Tempe in the future and expressed her shock at fainting for the first time in her life.

A representative for the star previously confirmed that she had tested negative for COVID-19 and speculated that her fainting may have been caused by dehydration. A pair of medical professionals was reportedly in the audience and offered assistance on stage.

