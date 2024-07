Ann Wilson, the lead singer of the band Heart, announced on Tuesday she has been diagnosed with cancer.

"I recently underwent an operation to remove something that, as it turns out, was cancerous," the 74-year-old wrote in a statement posted to social media.

She said the operation was "successful" and she’s "feeling great," but "my doctors are now advising me to undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy & I’ve decided to do it."

She added that her doctors have advised her to take the rest of the year away from performing and Heart's North American tour will need to be postponed until next year.

The band is currently on its "Royal Flush" tour of the U.S. and Canada, which was set to continue at the end of July in Ohio and close in Las Vegas on Dec. 15.

Along the way, they planned to make stops in dozens of other cities.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame band is known for hits like "Magic Man," "Crazy on You" "Barricuda" and "Alone."

Wilson told ticket buyers, "I really do wish we could do these gigs," adding that she "absolutely" plans to return to the stage next year.

"My team is getting those details sorted & we’ll let you know the plans as soon as we can," saying that this was the "last public statement" she wanted to make on the subject.

She thanked fans for "all the support," calling it merely a "pause."

"I’ve much more to sing," she added.