Harry Styles cancels Copenhagen concert, 'heartbroken' over mall shooting where 3 people were killed

Harry Styles canceled his concert at the Copenhagen Royal Arena hours after a gunman killed three people at a shopping mall near the venue in Denmark where he was set to perform.

"I'm heartbroken along with the people of Copenhagen," he wrote on Twitter. "I adore this city. The people are so warm and full of love."

He added: "I'm devastated for the victims, their families, and everyone hurting. I'm sorry we couldn't be together. Please look after each other."

DENMARK MALL SHOOTING: SUSPECT ACTED ALONE AND INCIDENT WAS NOT TERROR-RELATED, COPENHAGEN POLICE SAY

"My team and I pray for everyone involved in the Copenhagen shopping mall shooting. I am shocked. Love H," Styles added on Snapchat.

Styles is in the middle of the European portion of his "Love on Tour" world tour, which began in Scotland last month and wraps in Portugal at the end of July.

The Royal Arena can host about 16,000 concert attendees, and is less than one mile from where the deadly attack occurred.

Two young Danish citizens and one Russian citizen were killed on Sunday when a gunman, who likely acted alone, fired indiscriminately at random shoppers, police said Monday.

Four people were also seriously wounded during the attack at the multi-story mall located on the outskirts of the city, which is near a subway station that connects to an international airport.

Copenhagen chief police inspector Søren Thomassen said the suspect, identified only as a 22-year-old Danish man, was arrested at the scene.

Police have since found no indication of terrorism and claim the suspect had mental health issues.

The shooting took place at approximately 5:37 p.m. and the suspect was arrested 11 minutes later, police said. A witness told Danish broadcaster TV2 that the shooter appeared "very violent and angry" and was "very proud of what he was doing."

"It is incomprehensible. Heartbreaking. Pointless," Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said after the shooting. "Our beautiful and usually so safe capital was changed in a split second."

The incident was the deadliest shooting in the country since Feb. 2015.

The Associated Press contributed to the report.