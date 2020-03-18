Hannah Brown's brother Patrick reveals he overdosed, in treatment at rehab facility

Patrick Brown, the younger brother of former “Bachelorette” star Hannah Brown, revealed on Wednesday he recently suffered an overdose.

Patrick spoke out on social media revealing that he spent two days on a ventilator is "so grateful" to be alive.

“I have been very hesitant to post this because of my pride and ego but God has been weighing on my heart lately to share,” he wrote on Instagram.

“As some people know On March 1st I overdosed, I ended up spending 2 days on a ventilator and I am so grateful to be here to share this with everyone. I am not posting this for pity or what not but to thank everyone who has checked up on me. Y’all are the reason I fully intend to take my story and share it to hopefully save another loved ones to not have to go through waiting by the bedside hoping they wake up.”

Patrick continued, “Rather then being mad at myself for this I am thankful this happened. I have grown so much closer to God, healing my heart, and finding out who has my best interest at heart."

"This is my second chance and I intend to make the best out of it and can’t wait to share where my testimony goes from here! Tomorrow isn’t promised, so live it for the king, hold your loved ones a little harder everyday and check in on them. Things like this don’t happen suddenly, it happens in the dark and slowly. Sometimes all it takes is a simple text or phone call to show someone you care.”

He currently is at the Soba Rehabilitation center in Bexar County, Texas, which specializes in drug and alcohol treatment.

Last week, Hannah, 25, posted a special message to her brother on social media but didn't mention the overdose.

“You’re my favorite brother. I love you — don’t forget it,” the "Dancing with the Stars" champion captioned a photo of the two of them.

Currently, Hannah is in Jupiter, Fla., spending time with her ex and "Bachelorette" runner-up Tyler Cameron, who just lost his mother suddenly to a brain aneurysm.