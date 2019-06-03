Expand / Collapse search
Halle Berry
Halle Berry posts bubble bath picture on Instagram, reviews book on US border

Halle Berry took to Instagram Sunday to post a positive review of Francisco Cantú’s book, “The Line Becomes a River,” in a steamy bathtub picture after apparently needing to relax to take it all in.

Cantú’s book, according to The New York Times, describes his four years as a Border Patrol officer in Arizona, New Mexico and Texas.

Lawrence Downes, the reviewer, writes, “As Cantú tells us what he learned, he bolsters his point — that it’s hard to comprehend the border from books. This one challenges the reader to find the meaning, or some sense, in its loosely strung episodes, fragmentary encounters with border crossers and agents, clippings from books Cantú has read and the surreal dreams that haunt his fretful nights.”

Berry said that she loves to relax in a bath with a great book and Cantu’s is one of her favorites. She called it emotional and provocative.

“While it offers no solution to our current situation, it highlights what is broken within our current immigration laws and the heart breaking damage it can do to families,” she posted. “Though I enjoyed this book, I did cry my way through it. I must warn you it’s a tough read, and if you’re like me, you may need a bubble bath and a glass of wine in order to take it all in....but it was well worth it.”