GRAPHIC LANGUAGE: De Niro blasts Trump at Not the White House Correspondents’ Dinner

Academy Award-winning actor Robert De Niro unloaded—once again-- on President Trump during a brief appearance Friday at the Not the White House Correspondents’ Dinner in Washington, D.C.

De Niro has been an outspoken opponent of Trump. In December, the 75-year-old actor told CNN that Trump's tenure in the White House will be "one of those things" that people will look back on years from now and recall, "Remember all that stuff, how terrible it was?"

De Niro told the audience on Friday that he stood with host Samantha Bee to support the First Amendment, and “the right of the president to be a relentless and unrepentant, lying scumbag, the right of his supporters to not give a shit, and our right to do something about it.”

The “Raging Bull” actor has said he considers it his civic duty to call out the president.