Granville Adams, 'Oz' star, dead at 58

Actor Granville Adams, best known for his work on the prison drama "Oz," passed away at 58 after a prolonged battle with cancer. News of his death was shared on Instagram Sunday by the HBO series’ executive producer and showrunner Tom Fontana.

"Goodnight, sweet prince/and flights of angels sing thee to they rest," producer-screenwriter Fontana, 70, wrote along with a photo of the late actor.

Adams had revealed he was battling cancer in December 2020 after sharing an Instagram post of himself in a hospital bed.

Following the tragic announcement, Fontana and "Oz" star Dean Winters, 57, created a GoFundMe to help cover the dramatist’s medical costs.

"As many of you know, our friend and brother Granville Adams has been diagnosed with cancer," Fontana wrote on the fundraiser’s page. "In only a few months, the medical bills have skyrocketed to astronomical levels. Not only does he have to battle this ruthless disease, but now he has to fend off the hospital bills the insurance company refuses to pay.

He added, "We want to gather together and show Granville our love by clearing this quarter’s bills, giving Granville concrete support in his fight against this vicious disease."

At the time of the star’s death, the crowdfunding campaign had amassed nearly $100,000 in contributions.

Adams had starred in all six seasons of "Oz," in which he played Zahir Arif, a burglar who finds salvation in Islam while incarcerated at the fictitious Oswald State Correctional Facility. The thespian also portrayed Officer Jeff Westby in "Homicide: Life on the Street" from 1996 to 1999 and appeared in "Homicide: The Movie" in 2000 following the series’ cancellation. Adams also had a minor role in "Empire" in 2002.

The actor’s "Oz" costars flocked to social media to mourn his passing.

Winters, who played scheming Irish inmate Ryan O’Reily on the show, posted a touching Instagram tribute to his deceased co-star.

"I first met Granny in 1992 and I immediately drank the Kool Aid," he wrote. "His smile was infectious, his chuckle was intoxicating. He never, ever spoke ill of anyone and I defy anyone who knew him to say anything negative about this man."

He continued, "Granville was beloved, period. A humble, beautiful soul who just elevated the afterlife to a whole new level. You will be missed my friend. You are my brother and I’m a better human being for knowing you. RIP G."

"I lost my brotha today after a long battle with cancer, I don’t do well with loss because I’m unfamiliar with it," tweeted fellow co-star Kirk Acevedo , 49, who portrayed Miguel Alvarez in the HBO show. "Yo Granny we’ll be chopping it up on the other side one day. Until then… Rest easy my friend."

Harold Perrineau, 58, who played Augustus Hill on "Oz," offered his condolences on Instagram , writing: "You can’t always cry, sometimes you’ve got to CELEBRATE the time you had together."

"I LOVE this man and the entire group of family/friends that we all created," he added. "Sleep well Prince! We’ll see each other again."