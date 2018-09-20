Gisele Bundchen appears unrecognizable on new Vogue Italia cover

Gisele Bündchen may have one of the most iconic faces in fashion — but on her latest magazine cover, she’s nearly unrecognizable.

The supermodel, 38, graces Vogue Italia’s October issue rocking red hair and matching crimson lips, along with dramatic smoky eye makeup and a Dior dress.

“It’s always fun when I get to play different roles while modeling and feel what [it] is like to look completely different,” Bündchen wrote on an Instagram post sharing her new cover on Wednesday.

For the Luigi and Iango-lensed shoot, the magazine’s fashion team transformed the Brazilian beauty into Italian singer Mina to celebrate the musician’s six-decade-long career.

“We wanted to celebrate not only Mina the performer but also Mina the extraordinary creator and influencer of style, and her impact on fashion, on beauty, on pop culture,” Vogue Italia’s editor-in-chief Emanuele Farneti explained on Instagram.

This story originally appeared in the New York Post.