George W. Bush comments on Matthew McConaughey’s potential run for governor of Texas: ‘It’s a tough business’

George W. Bush sat back in a chair and commented on Matthew McConaughey’s potential run for governor of Texas.

"I read that, Matthew, yeah..." Bush said during a Tuesday appearance on "Today with Hoda & Jenna" when asked about the possibility of the 51-year-old actor really considering a run for Texas governor.

Former first lady Laura Bush also appeared on the morning telecast, which is co-hosted by their daughter Jenna Bush Hager.

"I tell you this, it’s a tough business," the former president added.

McConaughey previously said a gubernatorial run for office in his home Lone Star State is "a true consideration," telling "The Balanced Voice" podcast in March that he was actively "looking into" the question of: "What is [his] leadership role?"

"What is my role, what is my category in my next chapter of life that I’m going into now?" the "Dallas Buyers Club" performer added.

Bush also maintained that he had "no idea" if McConaughey had a true shot at winning a political seat.

Bush served as Texas governor from 1995 until 2000. He resigned his post to continue serving as president from 2001 to 2009.