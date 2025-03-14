Gene Hackman’s dog likely died of dehydration and starvation, showed partial mummification, report says

Gene Hackman and Betsy Arakawa Hackman's dog likely died from dehydration and starvation, according to a report obtained by The Associated Press.

The report, released by the Santa Fe County animal control agency, stated that the partial mummification of the animal could have obscured changes in the organ, but there was no evidence of poisoning, infectious disease or trauma that could have led to death.

The report also specified that the dog's stomach was empty, with only small amounts of hair and bile being discovered.



Zinna, one of the couple's three dogs, was found when Hackman and Arakawa's bodies were discovered at their Santa Fe home on Feb. 26.

