Gene Hackman

Gene Hackman’s dog likely died of dehydration and starvation, showed partial mummification, report says

Gene Hackman and Betsy Arakawa Hackman had three dogs, one of them was found dead when the couple's bodies were discovered

By Janelle Ash
Published | Updated
Neurologist breaks down the impact of Alzheimer’s on Gene Hackman Video

Neurologist breaks down the impact of Alzheimer’s on Gene Hackman

UCSF Memory and Aging Center neurologist Dr. Michael Geschwind evaluates new details in Gene Hackman’s death on ‘Fox Report.’

Gene Hackman and Betsy Arakawa Hackman's dog likely died from dehydration and starvation, according to a report obtained by The Associated Press.

The report, released by the Santa Fe County animal control agency, stated that the partial mummification of the animal could have obscured changes in the organ, but there was no evidence of poisoning, infectious disease or trauma that could have led to death.

The report also specified that the dog's stomach was empty, with only small amounts of hair and bile being discovered. 

Gene Hackman and Betsy Arakawa smiling

Gene Hackman and Betsy Arakawa Hackman's dog most likely died from dehydration and starvation. (Getty Images)


Zinna, one of the couple's three dogs, was found when Hackman and Arakawa's bodies were discovered at their Santa Fe home on Feb. 26.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

Janelle Ash is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to janelle.ash@fox.com

