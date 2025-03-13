Gene Hackman's dogs helped authorities locate his body

Gene Hackman and Betsy Arakawa's dogs helped locate the actor's body when authorities arrived at the couple's home on Feb. 26.

Santa Fe Fire Chief Brian Moya explained the department immediately located Betsy in a bathroom after entering the front door of the New Mexico home. However, officials searched for nearly 30 minutes with no sign of Hackman.

While paramedics and officers from the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Department searched the home, one of the couple's dogs kept running up to them. Authorities originally thought the dog wanted to play, but later realized the pup was trying to help. One of Hackman and Betsy's dogs died, but two remained alive at the home and were able to roam through an open back door.

"They realized [the dog] was trying to say, ‘Hey, come over here! Come over here!’" Moya told USA Today.

Moya previously told Fox News Digital that authorities believed Hackman and Betsy died in a similar timeframe.

"Just because both bodies were in similar ways where we, as experts, sad to say that we know a lot about how people die and how long people are dead for – both bodies are in a similar manner that it could be a similar timeframe," Moya said.

The Santa Fe County Sheriff's Department later confirmed during a press conference that Betsy likely died on Feb. 11. Hackman most likely died one week later.

Betsy died from Hantavirus Pulmonary Syndrome, New Mexico officials told reporters. Meanwhile, Hackman died from hypertensive atherosclerosis cardiovascular disease, with Alzheimer's disease as a significant contributing factor. It's plausible that the actor was home alone with Betsy's deceased body before he passed.

Feb. 18 was the last day activity was recorded on Hackman's pacemaker. The device noted "abnormal rhythm of atrial fibrillation."

Hackman's autopsy showed "severe heart disease , including multiple surgical procedures involving the heart, evidence of prior heart attacks, and severe changes of the kidneys due to chronic high blood pressure."

"Examination of the brain showed advanced Alzheimer's disease as well as blood vessel changes in the brain secondary to chronic high blood pressure," according to Chief Medical Investigator Dr. Heather Jarrell.

Authorities determined Betsy died on or around Feb. 11 through her activity and communication. The former classical pianist had an email conversation on the morning of Feb. 11 before heading out to a local grocery store, a pharmacy and a pet store. She returned to the couple's gated community around 5:15 p.m., garage clicker data showed.

"Based on the circumstances, it is reasonable to conclude that [Betsy] passed away first, with Feb. 11 being the last time that she was known to be alive," Jarrell said.

Authorities responded to a 911 call on Feb. 26 and discovered Hackman and Betsy deceased inside.

The investigation remains ongoing until cellphone data can be reviewed and a necropsy is performed on their dog, Zinna.

