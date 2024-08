While fans loved watching Candace Cameron Bure on "Full House," the actress admitted losing weight was one of the "hardest transitions" when filming the popular sitcom.

When asked what age was the most difficult to film the hit '90s show, Bure replied, "Probably right around fifteen, sixteen."

"Then having episodes like talk about… your weight… I was always the chubby cheeked girl, and a lot of people loved that I was. And I can look back and go… ‘I was just a normal, normal, average girl," she said on the "Pod Meets World" podcast.

Bure rose to fame at the age of 11 when she landed the role of Donna Jo "D.J." Tanner on the family television series.



"Of course, as a teenager you feel that insecurity, whether you're on television or not… but it gets magnified when you are. So those ages were a little bit more awkward for me."

Bure shared that she lost 20 pounds between filming seasons on "Full House" and discussed how it was some of the hardest years on television.

"I had lost like 20 pounds from the end of one season to another," she explained. "I came in losing 20 pounds… And looking back, I don't think that was bad. I mean, I really put a lot of hard work and effort into losing 20 pounds."



The actress referred to the episode where she was invited to attend a pool party, and she felt insecure about wearing a bathing suit due to her appearance as a teenager.

Bure explained her character in the episode went on a crash diet to try to lose weight in a week so she wouldn’t "feel bad" about the way she looked, but then "passed out" at the gym.

"Those are things that… many of us struggle with," Bure added.

She noted that producers did ask Bure and her parents for permission to film the specific episode, but described the experience to still be "a little awkward."

Bure starred alongside the late Bob Saget, John Stamos, Dave Coulier, Jodie Sweetin, Lori Loughlin, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen and more in "Full House."

Earlier this year, she said the "Full House" cast are "literally family," 36 years after the sitcom first aired.

"We're all close friends. We keep in contact, like, constantly. I always just get amused when [the media calls] them reunions because I'm like, 'We're literally family hanging out,'" she previously told Fox News Digital. "But sometimes we do that publicly."

"It's always going to be a special but hard day in our lives," Bure continued. "We're always going to honor Bob for the rest of our lives and probably together and probably publicly, because we love him so much and want to keep his memory alive. We're family through and through."