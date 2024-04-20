Candace Cameron Bure reveals she 'almost died' after participating in dangerous stunt on 'Fuller House' set

Candace Cameron Bure is recalling a near-death experience.

During an appearance on fellow "Fuller House" costars' Jodie Sweetin and Andrea Barber's "How Rude, Tanneritos!" podcast, the actress and producer opened up about the time she "almost died" while rehearsing a stunt on set of the Netflix series.

According to Bure, her character, D.J. Tanner, was gearing up to do an "American Ninja Warrior"-like course in the Tanner living room. The stunt involved a zipline that was not set up correctly.

CANDACE CAMERON BURE RESPONDS TO BACKLASH OVER 'TRADITIONAL MARRIAGE' REMARKS AND SAYS SHE LOVES 'ALL PEOPLE'

"During rehearsal, the rig was not set up correctly and there was no safety stop on the end of it," she said. "So, when I landed off the zipline and stopped, the whole mechanism - which is all metal and very, very heavy - slid right off the track and came right next to my head with an inch."

"It dented the floor," Barber recalled.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"If I just even shifted my weight the tiniest bit, it would have probably broken my neck, like landed right on top of my head," Bure added. "The stunt guy was fired. And [the director] was like, 'We're not doing this stunt. Like, redo the whole set, because we're not doing that stunt anymore.'"

Netflix did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Since "Fuller House" wrapped, Bure has since committed to providing options for people looking for family-friendly, faith-based films.

"I think we want to create an oasis in a cultural desert," Bure told Fox News Digital in a November 2023 interview with Great American Family CEO Bill Abbot.

Abbott agreed, saying, "I think that the culture overall needs it. And there is just so little content out there that serves family and faith and is done in a quality way. And so that is a very big part of what our mission is and what we do, and the demand is huge."

One month later, Bure opened up about how she quickly became the target of cancel culture for being outspoken about her Christian beliefs for suggesting that Great American Family would be prioritizing traditional marriage over LGBTQ story lines.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I've taken punches before in my industry but it was at a level I hadn't experienced yet, and it's been very challenging," she said on the " Candace Cameron Bure Podcast" . "Cancel culture is very real and they were trying to cancel me."