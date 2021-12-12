Frank Sinatra to be honored on birthday with bronze statue in Hoboken’s Sinatra Park

American songbird Frank Sinatra is here to stay and he did it his way – this time returning home as a bronze statue.

Sinatra Park in Hoboken, New Jersey, is honoring Ol’ Blue Eyes with a six-foot-tall statue and a grand reveal on Sunday, which would have been Sinatra’s 106th birthday.

Comedian and event emcee Joe Piscopo told Fox News that the inspiration behind the sculpture was fueled by the city of Hoboken’s aim to put finishing touches on the park.

"It sure is interesting because it’s Sinatra," he said. "It’s international… Visually it’s great and, again, it’s for the Italians. Mr. Sinatra would appreciate that."

Sculptor Carolyn Palmer – renowned for her intricate sculptures of American icons and religious figures like the popes – embodied the essence of Sinatra in her masterpiece, sculpting the singer leaning on a lamppost with one hand on the brim of his hat. Palmer told nj.com that she modeled the design after a 45-year-old Sinatra.

"And it’s right down to Frank Sinatra’s pinky ring," Piscopo detailed. "It’s really cool."

Piscopo, whose Sinatra impersonation was a recurring and beloved skit on "Saturday Night Live," gave kudos to Sinatra’s hometown of Hoboken for doing a "great job" with the highly anticipated unveiling.

The event in Sinatra Park begins at 1 p.m. Dec. 12. Members of the Sinatra family, including daughter Tina Sinatra, plan to be in attendance, as well as city officials like Mayor Ravi Bhalla and Councilman Michael Russo.

WABC.tv will be streaming the event live followed by a tribute on Piscopo’s "Sundays with Sinatra" radio show featuring special guests from Sinatra’s favorite restaurant Patsy’s in New York City.