Fran Drescher says her 'friend with benefits' keeps her going: 'Of course we have sex'

Never one to mince words, Fran Drescher is a straight shooter.

“The Nanny” star, 62, said she’s doing just fine in her single life and can get what she needs whenever she pleases.

“You know I’m kind of dating myself and it’s going quite well. I’m not dating,” she told Page Six at the NBCUniversal New York Press Junket on Thursday. “I have my gay ex-husband who I love and he fulfills a lot of needs. I have someone on the side who is a friend with benefits.”

Drescher said she and her mystery beau generally don’t spend much time together due to their hectic traveling schedule, but the actress said the twice a month they see each other is “more than enough.”

“It’s delightful and delicious but I’ve got a big life,” she told the outlet.

The 62-year-old said she’s happiest with the fact she can let go of her inhibitions with her “friend” and voice all of her desires.

“[We’re] very comfortable with each other and we have our routine,” she said. “It’s always the same experience. We really don’t go out, we don’t go to restaurants, we don’t date. What we do, we do great.”

Drescher maintained: “He comes over, we hang out and we do the hot tub and I make us some food and we lay in bed and maybe we’ll watch tennis together, whatever it is or a movie,” she said. “We talk; we have good conversations.”

Always one to be playful with the media, the effervescent performer quipped, “Of course we have sex, and it’s delightful and it keeps me going.”

Drescher was previously married to Peter Marc Jacobson for 21 years until 1999 when they divorced. Jacobson confessed to Drescher he was gay two years later but had revealed he might be bisexual some years into their union, People magazine reported.

She was also married to Dr. Shiva Ayyadurai from 2014 to 2016.