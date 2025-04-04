Expand / Collapse search
Fox News Entertainment Newsletter: Val Kilmer dead at 65, 'Real Housewives' star gives cancer update

'60s teen idol Bobby Sherman's wife says his body is 'shutting down' as he battles terminal cancer, 'Pawn Stars' boss praises Trump

A split image of Val Kilmer and Teddi Mellencamp

Val Kilmer died this week at the age of 65. "Real Housewives" star Teddi Mellencamp shared that her doctors discovered four more brain tumors as she continues battling cancer. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey; Teddi Mellencamp/Instagram)

Welcome to the Fox News Entertainment Newsletter.

TOP 3: 

- Val Kilmer, 'Top Gun' and 'Batman Forever' star, dead at 65

- 'Real Housewives' star Teddi Mellencamp has four more brain tumors

- Bobby Sherman’s wife says ‘everything is shutting down’ as '60s heartthrob battles terminal illness

Close up of Bobby Sherman in the 1960s

Bobby Sherman's wife shares details of his terminal illness. (ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images)

'ABSOLUTELY AMAZING' - 'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison praises Trump for border crackdown after son's death.

HOLLYWOOD HEARTTHROB - Val Kilmer dated Cher, Cindy Crawford, Angelina Jolie and more before going 20 years without a girlfriend.

Close up of Daniel Craig as James Bond, holding a gun

James Bond fans react after new owners promise a "fresh, exotic new chapter" of the character's story. (Greg Williams/Eon Productions via Getty Images)

SHAKEN AND STIRRED - James Bond's ‘fresh, exotic new’ vision sparks controversy online.

ULTIMATE WINGMAN - Val Kilmer's co-star Tom Cruise honors 'Top Gun' star with moment of silence.

'VIOLENCE, DEPRIVATION' - Tom Hanks' daughter opens up about troubled childhood with late mother.

Keely Shaye Smith and Pierce Brosnan

Keely Shaye Smith and Pierce Brosnan have been married for nearly 24 years. (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Paramount+)

LICENSE TO LOVE - Pierce Brosnan’s wife still makes his ‘heart sing’ as they defy Hollywood odds.

ROYAL RESENTMENT - Prince Harry's obsession with being a ‘spare’ is destroying his relationship with royal family: experts.

