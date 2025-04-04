Fox News Entertainment Newsletter: Val Kilmer dead at 65, 'Real Housewives' star gives cancer update

Welcome to the Fox News Entertainment Newsletter.

TOP 3:

- Val Kilmer, 'Top Gun' and 'Batman Forever' star, dead at 65

- 'Real Housewives' star Teddi Mellencamp has four more brain tumors

- Bobby Sherman’s wife says ‘everything is shutting down’ as '60s heartthrob battles terminal illness

'ABSOLUTELY AMAZING' - 'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison praises Trump for border crackdown after son's death.

HOLLYWOOD HEARTTHROB - Val Kilmer dated Cher, Cindy Crawford, Angelina Jolie and more before going 20 years without a girlfriend.

SHAKEN AND STIRRED - James Bond's ‘fresh, exotic new’ vision sparks controversy online.

ULTIMATE WINGMAN - Val Kilmer's co-star Tom Cruise honors 'Top Gun' star with moment of silence.

'VIOLENCE, DEPRIVATION' - Tom Hanks' daughter opens up about troubled childhood with late mother.

LICENSE TO LOVE - Pierce Brosnan’s wife still makes his ‘heart sing’ as they defy Hollywood odds.

ROYAL RESENTMENT - Prince Harry's obsession with being a ‘spare’ is destroying his relationship with royal family: experts.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube