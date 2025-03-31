Bobby Sherman’s wife says ‘everything is shutting down’ as '60s heartthrob battles terminal illness

Bobby Sherman’s wife, Brigitte Poublon, shared a heartbreaking update about her husband.

In a phone interview with Fox News Digital, Poublon confirmed that Sherman is "terminally ill" and is currently "at home with special care."

Poublon previously shared in a Facebook post that the 81-year-old has stage 4 cancer, and she told Fox News Digital that it is kidney cancer that has "spread everywhere."

"He was doing crossword puzzles with me in the last few days. And then all of a sudden Saturday, he turned around and…he’s just sleeping more and his body's not working anymore. It's not. Everything's shutting down."

Sherman formally retired last year but was continuing to do autographs, "But now he can barely sign his name" and wants "to be left in peace" and spend time with his family and five dogs.

"His last words from the hospital last night were, ‘Brig, I just want to go home,’" Poublon said.

The outpouring of love and support from Sherman’s fans has "been overwhelming. A lot of them have been really great."

There’s also been the support of their friends, like John Stamos, who Poublon said is sending a personal message to Sherman via video "because I told him I don't recommend him come into the room where Bobby’s at right now."

Stamos and Sherman met when the "Full House" star was an ambassador for the Brigitte and Bobby Sherman Children’s Foundation a few years ago: "And we’ve been best friends ever [since]."

"John’s been very great about giving support the last few years too," Poublon added. The couple also met Lisa Marie Presley and Jerry Schilling, longtime friend of Lisa Marie’s dad, Elvis Presley.

Poublon shared a photo of Sherman, Stamos and Schilling together at a Los Angeles Rams game a few years ago, all three smiling and enjoying their time together.

Sherman, of course, has had his own incredible Hollywood career, which kicked off through a friendship with "Rebel Without a Cause" star Sal Mineo.

At a birthday party hosted by Mineo, Sherman sang "Happy Birthday" and was spotted by Jane Fonda and Natalie Wood, both of whom fell "in love with Bobby" and got him an agent, Poublon said.

That led to his first TV gig on the ABC series "Shindig!" as a house singer and cast member, a role he "really loved."

He also maintained a friendship with Wood.

"He was very good friends, actually, Natalie Wood. He was very, very upset what happened when she passed away. That was devastating for Bobby," his wife said.

Sherman made several records and landed his next big breakout part on the series "Here Come the Brides," also on ABC, the show that "put Bobby on the map."

"Fans went crazy with Bobby," Poublon said, noting he was still doing weekend concerts while starring in the show.

Eventually, the show ended, and he concentrated on more concerts, where he earned money with an unexpected bonus for the teen idol.

"Bobby thought [it] was hilarious because his fans were so young, they always did concerts at 12 o’clock noon or 4 o’clock because they were young kids, so he never did an evening concert, which made him very happy. Bobby was always a day person, not a night owl. But Bobby has a great sense of humor. Still, up to this day, he has a great sense of humor."

Sherman put his singing and acting career on hold and transitioned into working as a paramedic and later a technical reserve police officer with the Los Angeles Police Department and a reserve deputy sheriff with the San Bernadino County Sheriff’s Department.

Poublon said Sherman "gave his all" to public service, adding it was a "labor of love" for him.

The couple also founded the Brigitte and Bobby Sherman Children’s Foundation, an organization dedicated to providing education and meals to children in Ghana.

"It was always our dream to do something for a Third World country, because there's a lot of nonprofits out here," Poublon said. "But we wanted to do something special, and it's hard to reach people in Africa, so we opened up five and a half acres. We have a huge musical village with soup kitchens. We're serving over 375 meals a day; we're going to up that to 500. We have bought just two more brand-new vans. We have classrooms and computers and a music room and pavilions. We send them on field trips, we pay for the college tuition.

"But that's been our labor of love. Bobby’s never been able to make it, go to Africa. I was always worried about something being kind of sensitive back then," she added.

Sherman and Poublon have been together for years, and she admitted "I got to meet my teen idol crush!"

She was always a fan, recalling, "I just read about him. One time when I saw People magazine, [and there] was a picture of him, and with his friend, Fred Miller, at the time. And I saw that [and thought], ‘You know what? He sounds like a great person.’"

But she never got "celebrity-crazed because I try to avoid that issue, you know, and I have to like them for who they are, not because of celebrity status. That was not an issue with me at all, and I think that's what brought Bobby to me, the fact I wasn't celebrity-crazed at all."

They ended up meeting when Poublon’s brother threw her a 40th birthday, and he got in touch with Sherman’s manager. They became friends, and "he started helping with all my charity events, which was wonderful."

Poublon hopes Sherman will be celebrated by family, friends and fans for his legacy as a performer and a compassionate person while he's still here.

"I think it’s important that Bobby realizes the impact he left on the world, the music he left behind, the TV series he left behind, but mostly, too, his love for caring about people, being a paramedic, a cop," she said. "I want to have him realize how many people he really influenced, how he touched lives."

She continued, "From reading all the fan mail, how people were desperate at age 7 or 8 through abuse and all kinds of background family issues, he got them through some hard times growing up, so I want Bobby to realize how much his fans mean to him."