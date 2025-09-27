Fox News Entertainment Newsletter: Tim Allen inspired by Erica Kirk, Charlie Sheen’s ex defends Clinton claims

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Welcome to the Fox News Entertainment Newsletter.

TOP 3:

-Tim Allen says Erika Kirk's memorial speech inspired him to forgive his father's killer

-Charlie Sheen’s ex stands by the actor's claim Bill Clinton showed interest in her during their relationship

-Valerie Bertinelli admits she's never been asked on a first date

ROYALLY HONEST - Prince William candidly admits to 'the hardest year I've ever had' during rare TV interview.

KRAMER UNFILTERED - ‘Seinfeld’ star mounts wild comeback after infamous rant sparked comedy exodus.

HOMEGROWN JOY - Candace Cameron Bure embraces small-town life away from Hollywood.

MISSING THE MOVES - Hilaria Baldwin warns 'Dancing with the Stars' hunk she can't be offended as Alec's absence raises questions.

COMEDY CLASH - Roseanne Barr blasts ‘double standard’ as Jimmy Kimmel returns to the late-night show after suspension.

ROYAL MEDIATOR - Princess Diana found an unexpected political ally during the marriage crisis.

JERSEY JUSTICE - Reality star sought President Trump's help with his deported father after Chrisley family pardon.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube