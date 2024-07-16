Expand / Collapse search
Fox News Entertainment Newsletter: Stars support Trump, deaths of Richard Simmons and Shannen Doherty

Dean Martin 'never recovered' from son's death in military training flight, Sharon Stone recreates 'Basic Instinct' scene in racy lingerie

Richard Simmons in a black shirt smiles split Trump with a bloodied face raises his fist split Shannen Doherty in a blue blouse soft smiles

Following the assassination attempt of Donald Trump, several celebrities voiced their support for the former president. Hollywood was also hit hard over the weekend, losing both Richard Simmons and Shannen Doherty on Friday and Saturday, respectively. (Getty Images)

‘A WARRIOR’ - Donald Trump praised by stars as ‘a warrior,’ man ‘willing to give his life’ after assassination attempt.

REST IN PEACE - Richard Simmons, fitness icon, dead at 76.

‘LOST HER BATTLE’ - Shannen Doherty, 'Beverly Hills, 90210' star, dead at 53.

Alyssa Milano in a white top and blue velvet suit split Brian Austin Green in a black shirt split Jennie Garth in an olive green dress

Several of Shannen Doherty's co-stars from her shows "Beverly Hills, 90210" and "Charmed" wrote tributes to the late actress. (Getty Images)

'WORLD IS LESS WITHOUT HER' - Shannen Doherty remembered by 'Beverly Hills, 90210,' 'Charmed' co-stars following death.

'HE WAS DONE' - Dean Martin 'never recovered' from son's death in military training flight.

'BASICALLY...YOURS' - Sharon Stone, 66, recreates 'Basic Instinct' scene in racy lingerie and heels.

Nick Jonas in a peach Indian outfit split Kim Kardashian in a red dress split John Cena in a blue Indian shirt

Several celebrities attended the lavish wedding of Anant Ambani in Mumbai, India. (Rajanish Kakade/AP/Kim Kardashian Instagram/Getty)

A-LIST EXTRAVAGANZA - Kim Kardashian, John Cena, Nick Jonas lead star-studded guest list at reported $600M wedding in India.

'NO MORE WIRE HANGERS' - 'Mommie Dearest' star Faye Dunaway 'fought tooth and nail' against famous 'no more wire hangers' scene: book.

ROYAL CORRESPONDENCE - King Charles contacts Donald Trump after assassination attempt.

Kate Middleton smiles while seated at Wimbledon in a purple dress

Kate Middleton appeared at day 14 of Wimbledon to watch Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic duke it out in the Men's Singles Final. (Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images)

ROYAL RETURN - Kate Middleton appears at Wimbledon Men's Final amid cancer battle.

