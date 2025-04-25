‘Rocky’ star Dolph Lundgren swears by this secret for strong marriage

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Dolph Lundgren has discovered the "secret sauce" to a good marriage.

The 67-year-old, who played Russian boxer Ivan Drago in "Rocky IV," said "I do" to Emma Krokdal, 29, in 2023. They became American citizens in 2024 and call California home.

They’ve also partnered to launch the actor’s all-American Hard Cut Vodka, which was inspired by a date they had in the early days of their relationship.

Lundgren told Fox News Digital he’s made "a new vow" in his marriage.

"I have this new thing, I have to give her a hug, a nice big hug, 10 times a day," he beamed. "I try to get a few before lunch, so I still have some in the bank [throughout the day]. It sounds simple and a little goofy, but doing that neutralizes a lot of disagreements and misunderstandings. And it makes us both feel good. That’s my new recipe now.

"When you have disagreements, somebody wants to be right, but the other person also wants to be right," he said. "But you have to make your partner feel good, even when you both have disagreements. That phrase [‘happy wife, happy life’] is true. You have to respect each other. You have to compliment each other."

Lundgren also avoids what he calls a "recipe for disaster" in any marriage — being apart from your spouse for too long.

"I’m in a tough business," he explained. "And in show business, you travel a lot. And I’m a hardworking guy. I think what’s helped us is that we work on things together. We work on the vodka together. My wife has also helped me produce and develop movies. So, we have a partnership, not just romantically, but also professionally. That way, we don’t have to be apart a lot. And I value her opinions, her ideas."

The pair also share a mutual love of fitness.

Lundgren met Krokdal, a Norwegian personal trainer, at a Los Angeles Equinox. They began dating in 2019, and Lundgren popped the question in 2020.

Krokdal was also by Lundgren’s side as he privately battled cancer. In 2024, Lundgren announced he was cancer-free, Entertainment Weekly reported.

"My fitness routine these days, well, I think there are three parts to it," said Lundgren. "One is strength. I try to do weights about twice a week. The other one is cardio. I keep the heart rate up either by biking or just walking or climbing stairs. The third one is functionality, because, as you get older, you lose some of your mobility. And I found that floor Pilates, not with the machine, is really good for you. It’s a combination of gymnastics and core work. I find it really helpful, especially as you get older.

"I sometimes do martial arts for functionality, get some kicks in," he noted. "But a combination of those three is important to me."

These days, Lundgren and Krokdal are celebrating life and pursuing new goals together.

"Launching my brand has been a challenge," he admitted. "Some days I sit at a computer for eight hours. I was also involved with the fundraising for it, the product, the development, the sales activities — everything. I do feel very satisfied personally. I wanted to do something that challenged me on all levels, not just as an actor, but more as a chemical engineer, which is what I studied.

"I know there are a lot of people out there, a lot of celebrities with their own brands. I feel we have a very strong brand. … It’s elegant but tough. I can stand behind it, and I think it represents me to some extent. And I want people to enjoy it the way I enjoy it."

Lungren previously told Fox News Digital that investing in America was important to him.

"I’m from Sweden, but I'm an immigrant and … all the good things in my life have come from America," he explained. "I switched from chemical engineering and martial arts to becoming an actor, a movie star in Hollywood. That couldn't have happened in any other country. And, so, I feel really comfortable working in America with Americans.

"It just makes it easier because everything is more organized," he said. "People are more on the ball when you're doing business. Yes, it's important to me, and I think Americans will like the fact that it is an American vodka. It's sophisticated. It's tough but smooth, and it has an elegant image. Just because it’s all-American doesn’t mean it can’t be sophisticated and elegant."

The star noted he’s always felt proud to build a life and career in America. And when it came time to become a citizen, he felt it was "better late than never."

"It was about time," he reflected. "I’ve been here for 40 years. I went to school here when I was in my teens and moved here. I was an American resident for a while. Then I got married [to my previous wife] and I moved to Spain for various reasons.

"I lived there, and my kids grew up in Spain, my two daughters. But I always wanted to come back. I moved back here about 15 years ago, and then I got my residency back. And then I decided I wanted to become a citizen."

"This country has been my life," said Lundgren. "Everything good in my life has come from America. I love Sweden, but, like I said, I’m very close to this country. And standing there, swearing the oath, [seeing] the flag, it was very emotional. And it’s big. It’s not easy to become a citizen. It’s difficult to become an American citizen, and I think it should be.

"I’m proud that I made it."