Fox News Entertainment Newsletter: 'Golden Bachelor' cancer diagnosis, Christina Hall's tearful confession

- 'Golden Bachelor' Gerry Turner says incurable cancer diagnosis led to Theresa Nist divorce

- Christina Hall cries as she tells ex-husband Tarek El Moussa their children asked her to leave ex Josh Hall

- Jana Kramer's husband will 'never' allow his wife to film sex scenes like the ones in 'Yellowstone'

'BOUGHT A LOT OF STUFF' - Jim Carrey says he's emerging from retirement because he 'needs the money'

'SAFELY EVACUATED' - Malibu wildfire surrounds Dick Van Dyke's home; 98-year-old star 'safely evacuated'

NAME GAME - Jay-Z accused of taking 'improper' steps to expose his rape accuser's identity

'KEEP THE FAITH' - 'Duck Dynasty' star Phil Robertson forces himself to eat as he battles Alzheimer's, plans to 'keep the faith'

‘AIN’T THAT SOME' - Morgan Wallen pleads guilty in Nashville chair-throwing incident

SWITCHING GERE - 'Pretty Woman' star Richard Gere initially turned down famous role saying it was 'not for me'

REALITY BLUNDER - Paris Hilton, Nicole Richie's parents admit they were 'wrong' to warn daughters against 'The Simple Life'

