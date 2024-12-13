Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Entertainment Newsletter

Fox News Entertainment Newsletter: 'Golden Bachelor' cancer diagnosis, Christina Hall's tearful confession

Jana Kramer's husband will 'never' allow his wife to film sex scenes like the ones in 'Yellowstone,' Jim Carrey says he's emerging from retirement because he 'needs the money'

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
Gerry Turner, Christina Hall

"Golden Bachelor" star Gerry Turner reveals he was diagnosed with an incurable cancer. Christina Hall gets emotional talking about her split from Josh Hall. (Getty Images)

Welcome to the Fox News Entertainment Newsletter.

Top 3:

- 'Golden Bachelor' Gerry Turner says incurable cancer diagnosis led to Theresa Nist divorce

- Christina Hall cries as she tells ex-husband Tarek El Moussa their children asked her to leave ex Josh Hall

- Jana Kramer's husband will 'never' allow his wife to film sex scenes like the ones in 'Yellowstone'

Jana Kramer sports grey sweater next to husband Allan Russell

Jana Kramer and her husband Allan Russell recently celebrated their first wedding anniversary. (Tibrina Hobson)

'BOUGHT A LOT OF STUFF' - Jim Carrey says he's emerging from retirement because he 'needs the money'

'SAFELY EVACUATED' - Malibu wildfire surrounds Dick Van Dyke's home; 98-year-old star 'safely evacuated'

NAME GAME - Jay-Z accused of taking 'improper' steps to expose his rape accuser's identity

Jay-Z spotted in Los Angeles

Jay-Z denies the allegations he raped a 13-year-old girl in the early 2000s.  (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

'KEEP THE FAITH' - 'Duck Dynasty' star Phil Robertson forces himself to eat as he battles Alzheimer's, plans to 'keep the faith'

‘AIN’T THAT SOME' - Morgan Wallen pleads guilty in Nashville chair-throwing incident

SWITCHING GERE - 'Pretty Woman' star Richard Gere initially turned down famous role saying it was 'not for me'

Famed Hollywood Actor Richard Gere

Richard Gere admits he initially "didn’t understand" the role of the suave and rich businessman Edward Lewis.  (Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

REALITY BLUNDER - Paris Hilton, Nicole Richie's parents admit they were 'wrong' to warn daughters against 'The Simple Life'

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

X, formerly Twitter

This article was written by Fox News staff.

Trending