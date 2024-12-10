Expand / Collapse search
Jana Kramer

Jana Kramer's husband will 'never' allow his wife to film sex scenes like the ones in 'Yellowstone'

Allan Russell and Jana Kramer tied the knot in July

By Janelle Ash Fox News
Published
Jana Kramer and her husband, Allan Russell, were very candid about how comfortable they are with allowing sex scenes to be filmed during their marriage.

On the actress' "Whine Down" podcast, Russell joined his wife and discussed a recent "Yellowstone" episode the couple watched together. 

During one of the final episodes of the hit Western, Wes Bentley and Dawn Olivieri filmed a heated sex scene, which prompted the conversation between Kramer and Russell.

Jana Kramer wears glittering dress to iHeartRadio Awards with Allan Russell

Allan Russell will "never" allow his wife, Jana Kramer, to film sex scenes like the ones featured in "Yellowstone." (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

"There's not part of me that will ever, ever, ever allow that, ever, for a man to be that close to you like that," Russell, a Scottish former professional soccer player, said to his wife. "Never."

Kramer quickly asked, "What if Taylor Sheridan has me audition and I book a role where I have to have that scene?"

"There's not part of me that will ever, ever, ever allow that, ever, for a man to be that close to you like that. Never."

— Allan Russell

"Then I will go Tommy Lee on everyone," Russell replied. "I will be phoning the producers and threatening the producers, ‘You need to change that scene. Well, this is for the good of your health, you need to change this scene.’"

Kramer pressed her husband further, and attempted to clarify if he would expect her to turn down any role that came her way if a sex scene was required.

Wes Bentley, Dawn Olivieri

Wes Bentley and Dawn Olivieri film a spicy sex scene in a recent episode of "Yellowstone." (John Nacion/Variety via Getty Images)

"No. I wouldn't let you do that scene. No. That's not good for a marriage, that type of role. It's not. Especially [as] a man who's not in the acting world, it's difficult, therefore that's my opinion based on, I'm not in that world."

"You can keep smiling and laughing if you want. But let's flip it. Let's flip it because we always do that," Russell said.

Russell tried to give Kramer a different point of view and asked her how she would feel if he filmed an intimate scene. The "One Tree Hill" actress made it clear that she would be OK with it.

Jana Kramer sports grey sweater next to husband Allan Russell

Jana Kramer's husband said he would go "Tommy Lee" on producers if they asked his wife to film a sex scene. (Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images)

"I've dated actors before that have had to do sex scenes," Kramer said. "It’s literally the most uncomfortable thing ever. Like when I'm giving Turtle a hand job on ‘Entourage’ it's so uncomfortable. I'm literally taking my hand and rubbing his leg. The motion of it – it's the most uncomfortable – it's not sexy."

Kramer went on to list past moments when she's filmed intimate scenes with co-stars – including with Stephen Colletti in "One Tree Hill" and with Austin Nichols in "Gaslit By My Husband."

"I don't care. I don't care. If you're locking eyes with another man and you're f---ing naked…" Russell began.

Jana Kramer wears sparkly blue dress on red carpet at awards show

Jana Kramer attempted to explain to her husband that all sex scenes are not that inappropriate. (Christopher Polk/Getty Images)

"You're never fully naked though," Kramer chimed in, adding, "You can see everything. I was in my lingerie for the ‘Gaslit’ one."

"You don't need to remind me," Russell quipped. "Stop bringing these things up."

The couple, who tied the knot in July, continued to argue on-air before Kramer declared, "I literally can't win."

"No, you can't win, so don't try," Russell responded.

Janelle Ash is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to janelle.ash@fox.com

