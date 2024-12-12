Morgan Wallen pleads guilty in Nashville chair-throwing incident

Morgan Wallen pleaded guilty after throwing a chair off a Nashville, Tennessee, rooftop bar in April.

Wallen was charged with two misdemeanor counts of reckless endangerment, according to Fox 17. Judge Cynthia Chappell sentenced the country music star to seven days at a DUI education center along with two years of supervised probation.

Wallen's charges were reduced from felonies to misdemeanors during a hearing on Tuesday.

MORGAN WALLEN SKIPS FIRST NASHVILLE ARREST COURT HEARING IN ‘VERY COMPLICATED’ CASE

"Earlier today (12/12/24), Morgan Wallen appeared in Davidson County Circuit Court with Judge Cynthia Chappell presiding where he entered a conditional plea pursuant to Tennessee’s Diversion Statute that does not result in a conviction," Robinson said in a statement shared with Fox News Digital. "The plea agreement with the Office of the District Attorney requires Mr. Wallen to spend 7 days at a DUI Education Center, be on probation for 2 years – one year for each of the misdemeanor charges for reckless endangerment – pay a $350 fine and court fees. Upon the successful completion of his probation, the charges will be eligible for dismissal and expungement.

"Mr. Wallen has cooperated fully with authorities throughout these last eight months, directly communicating and apologizing to all involved. Mr. Wallen remains committed to making a positive impact through his music and foundation."

Wallen tossed a chair off the sixth floor of the Eric Church-backed bar Chief's in Nashville on April 7.

The "Whiskey Glasses" singer was "cooperating fully" with the investigation, a rep for the musician told Fox News Digital at the time.

He was originally charged with disorderly conduct — a misdemeanor — and three counts of felony reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"This is obviously a very complicated case," Wallen's lawyer, Worrick Robinson, told reporters after his first hearing — although the country music star was not in attendance. "It's not going to resolve itself without subpoenas and witnesses."

At the time, Wallen was performing for his "One Night at a Time" tour.

"Morgan's doing well," Robinson said of the "Last Night" singer amid the legal drama. "He's very busy, which is good. He's a family man, and I think this concert is especially special for him because his family lives close."

"I think those are the best times of his life," he explained. "When his house is full with family and nieces and his son and sisters. So, I think right now, it's a good time."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Following the chair-throwing incident, Wallen finished out his "One Night at a Time" tour. The "Wasted on You" singer took the stage for the final time in October for fans in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Now, fans have been questioning what's next for the country star and are hopeful he'll return to the stage in 2025.

"What's going on, y'all? I know that if you're watching this video, then you spent at least one night on the ‘One Night at a Time’ tour, so I just wanted to say thank you personally and give you an opportunity to have something cool at the same time — and to let you know I’m working," Wallen said in a video shared with fans who attended his tour.

"I’m taking a little bit of time for myself, but I’m working also, and I can’t wait to get back out there and see y’all at some point next year. Appreciate it."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP