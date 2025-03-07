Fox News Entertainment Newsletter: Gene Hackman's cause of death revealed, 'Baywatch' actress dead at 62

Expand / Collapse search
Gene Hackman's cause of death revealed, 'Baywatch' actress dead at 62

Fire chief Gene Hackman and wife's deaths 'could be a similar timeframe," Hackman's dead dog wrongly ID'd

split photos - Gene Hackman and Pamela Bach

Gene Hackman Pamela Bach-Hasselhoff (Getty Images)

Gene Hackman died of heart disease, about one week after wife died of hantavirus: investigators

Pamela Bach, 'Baywatch' actress and David Hasselhoff's ex wife, dead at 62

Gene Hackman and his wife's deaths ‘could be a similar timeframe’: fire chief

Gene Hackman and wife Betsy in 1994

Gene Hackman and Betsy Arakawa were both found dead in their Santa Fe, New Mexico home on Feb. 26. (Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

MISIDENTIFIED - Gene Hackman’s dead dog wrongly ID’d as mystery surrounding actor’s death looms

KEY DETAIL - Gene Hackman's vehicles could solve mystery of when actor died, says former investigator

AGE-OLD ADVICE - Sharon Stone took Joan Collins’ advice to avoid doing two things after 40

Sharon Stone Golden Globe Awards

Sharon Stone turns 67 on March 10. (Getty Images)

'TERRIBLE CRUSH' - Dolly Parton's late husband Carl Dean inspired one of her greatest hits

SELF 'MEDICATING' - Gwyneth Paltrow confesses LA fires caused her to drink 'every night'

Actress Gwyneth Paltrow stays warm wearing black coat.

Gwyneth Paltrow was not affected by the LA fires that devastated the community in January. (Getty Images)

'RAISED MY CRED' - Bill Murray finally addresses Kelis dating rumors

'MET HER MATCH' - Meghan Markle interview with Drew Barrymore leaves social media users divided over ‘fake hugging’

A shot from Meghan Markle's appearance on "The Drew Barrymore Show"

Drew Barrymore admitted that she likes "to connect" with people during her interview with Meghan Markle. ("The Drew Barrymore Show"/CBS)

