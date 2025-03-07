Fox News Entertainment Newsletter: Gene Hackman's cause of death revealed, 'Baywatch' actress dead at 62

Welcome to the Fox News Entertainment Newsletter.
TOP 3:
Gene Hackman died of heart disease, about one week after wife died of hantavirus: investigators
Pamela Bach, 'Baywatch' actress and David Hasselhoff's ex wife, dead at 62
Gene Hackman and his wife's deaths ‘could be a similar timeframe’: fire chief
MISIDENTIFIED - Gene Hackman’s dead dog wrongly ID’d as mystery surrounding actor’s death looms
KEY DETAIL - Gene Hackman's vehicles could solve mystery of when actor died, says former investigator
AGE-OLD ADVICE - Sharon Stone took Joan Collins’ advice to avoid doing two things after 40
'TERRIBLE CRUSH' - Dolly Parton's late husband Carl Dean inspired one of her greatest hits
SELF 'MEDICATING' - Gwyneth Paltrow confesses LA fires caused her to drink 'every night'
'RAISED MY CRED' - Bill Murray finally addresses Kelis dating rumors
'MET HER MATCH' - Meghan Markle interview with Drew Barrymore leaves social media users divided over ‘fake hugging’
