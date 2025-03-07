Fox News Entertainment Newsletter: Gene Hackman's cause of death revealed, 'Baywatch' actress dead at 62

Welcome to the Fox News Entertainment Newsletter.

Gene Hackman died of heart disease, about one week after wife died of hantavirus: investigators

Pamela Bach, 'Baywatch' actress and David Hasselhoff's ex wife, dead at 62

Gene Hackman and his wife's deaths ‘could be a similar timeframe’: fire chief

MISIDENTIFIED - Gene Hackman’s dead dog wrongly ID’d as mystery surrounding actor’s death looms

KEY DETAIL - Gene Hackman's vehicles could solve mystery of when actor died, says former investigator

AGE-OLD ADVICE - Sharon Stone took Joan Collins’ advice to avoid doing two things after 40

'TERRIBLE CRUSH' - Dolly Parton's late husband Carl Dean inspired one of her greatest hits

SELF 'MEDICATING' - Gwyneth Paltrow confesses LA fires caused her to drink 'every night'

'RAISED MY CRED' - Bill Murray finally addresses Kelis dating rumors

'MET HER MATCH' - Meghan Markle interview with Drew Barrymore leaves social media users divided over ‘fake hugging’

