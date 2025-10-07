Expand / Collapse search
Fox News Entertainment Newsletter: Diddy's 'stupid' mistake, Amy Schumer displays 'legs for days'

Taylor Swift shuts down rumors; country star Zach Bryan’s anti-ICE lyrics add fuel to troubled past

Fox News Staff
Diddy accepts the Global Icon Award at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards; Amy Schumer wears yellow dress and poses for photos at the premiere of Only Murders in the Building Season 2.

OJ Simpson's lawyer says Diddy made a "stupid" mistake; Amy Schumer continues her weight-loss journey. (Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images; Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images)

Welcome to the Fox News Entertainment Newsletter.

TOP 3:

-Diddy made ‘stupid and arrogant’ mistake ahead of sentencing, says OJ Simpson lawyer

-Amy Schumer displays 'legs for days' as comedian continues her weight-loss journey

-‘I Dream of Jeannie’ star Barbara Eden shares real reason why first season was filmed in black and white

Barbara Eden wearing her Jeannie costume.

"I Dream of Jeannie" star Barbara Eden reveals why the 1960s sitcom was first shot in black and white before switching to color. (Getty Images)

ZACH ATTACK - Country star Zach Bryan’s anti-ICE lyrics add to a growing list of public controversies.

ROYAL WOUNDS - Prince William haunted by childhood pain as he faces new family worries, expert says.

SHAKE IT OFF - Taylor Swift shuts down Super Bowl halftime show rumors.

Taylor Swift in London

Taylor Swift addressed reports she declined the NFL’s biggest stage because they wouldn't let her own her performance footage. (Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP, File)

WILD THINGS - Denise Richards breaks down in court as she recounts shocking alleged abuse.

Denise Richards, Aaron Phypers

Denise Richards and Aaron Phypers faced off in court on Oct. 6.  (Getty Images)

IRELAND TIES - Rosie O'Donnell applies for Irish citizenship, the White House says it's 'great news for America.'

LOST IN TRANSLATION — Dyan Cannon clarifies ‘friends with benefits’ comment that left her Christian friends concerned.

'BIT OF FLAK' - Pete Davidson stands by Saudi Arabia gig after FDNY father's 9/11 death despite backlash.

This article was written by Fox News staff.

