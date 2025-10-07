Fox News Entertainment Newsletter: Diddy's ‘stupid’ mistake, Amy Schumer displays ‘legs for days’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Welcome to the Fox News Entertainment Newsletter.

TOP 3:

-Diddy made ‘stupid and arrogant’ mistake ahead of sentencing, says OJ Simpson lawyer

-Amy Schumer displays 'legs for days' as comedian continues her weight-loss journey

-‘I Dream of Jeannie’ star Barbara Eden shares real reason why first season was filmed in black and white

ZACH ATTACK - Country star Zach Bryan’s anti-ICE lyrics add to a growing list of public controversies.

ROYAL WOUNDS - Prince William haunted by childhood pain as he faces new family worries, expert says.

SHAKE IT OFF - Taylor Swift shuts down Super Bowl halftime show rumors.

WILD THINGS - Denise Richards breaks down in court as she recounts shocking alleged abuse.

IRELAND TIES - Rosie O'Donnell applies for Irish citizenship, the White House says it's 'great news for America.'

LOST IN TRANSLATION — Dyan Cannon clarifies ‘friends with benefits’ comment that left her Christian friends concerned.

'BIT OF FLAK' - Pete Davidson stands by Saudi Arabia gig after FDNY father's 9/11 death despite backlash.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube