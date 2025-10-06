Prince William haunted by childhood pain as he faces new family worries: expert

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Prince William and Prince Harry faced painful challenges growing up — experiences William is determined to shield his eldest child from.

The Prince of Wales made a rare appearance on Eugene Levy’s Apple TV+ travel series "The Reluctant Traveler," where he discussed Prince George’s future. William, 43, said his parents’ turbulent marriage — played out on the world stage — shaped how he raises his three children, especially George, who is second in line to the throne.

British broadcaster and photographer Helena Chard told Fox News Digital that William remains deeply committed to giving his children the stable, happy upbringing he never fully had, especially as they grow older.

"William and Harry experienced a broken family unit, with their parents embroiled in constant, destructive battles," said Chard.

"On occasion, William and Harry felt unsupported, lonely and insecure, leading to sibling rivalry," she said. "Prince William especially felt unsure about his future destiny. His parents loved both him and Harry; however, they would have benefited from additional guidance."

"Prince William comforted his mother at times, attempting to ease her insecurities and sadness," Chard continued. "This was a heavy burden for a young Prince William. Today, family worries are his main concern. He often refers to media intrusion and past struggles."

In the episode, Levy asked William about 12-year-old George becoming king one day.

"It’s an interesting question, and it’s a big question that one," said William, as quoted by People magazine. "Because there are lots of things to think about with that. But obviously, I want to create a world in which my son is proud of what we do, a world and a job that actually does impact people’s lives for the better."

"That is caveated with, I hope we don’t go back to some of the practices in the past, that Harry and I had to grow up in — and I’ll do everything I can to make sure we don’t regress in that situation," said William.

The outlet noted that the remark was the only time William referenced his estranged brother and one of the few occasions he has spoken about him since the Duke of Sussex stepped back from royal duties in 2020 and moved to California.

Despite their estrangement, the brothers have a shared experience of witnessing their parents’ marriage unravel publicly.

"The regrets over the ‘practices’ he and Harry had to grow up with relate to all the fighting between their parents," British royals expert Hilary Fordwich told Fox News Digital.

"As a little boy, William was outside the bathroom when his mother was weeping inside," Fordwich said. "He would pass her tissues, saying, ‘Please don’t cry, mummy.’ It was the warmth and comfort of the Middletons’ stable, middle-class family life that drew him to Kate Middleton. He saw and felt the normalcy he desperately craved."

"He is a loyal husband and devoted father, because he felt — and still feels — the impact of his parents’ ‘open’ marriage and the bitter, highly public divorce," Fordwich continued. "He rightly sees a warm, well-rounded childhood as the foundation for the monarchy’s future."

William told Levy that his desire for his three young children to have what the actor called a "relatively normal home life" began with his late mother.

"I think it’s really important that that atmosphere is created at home," William explained, as quoted by People. "You have to have that warmth, that feeling of safety, security, love. That all has to be there, and that was certainly part of my childhood. My parents got divorced at eight, so that lasted a short period of time."

"You take that, and you learn from it, and you try and make sure you don’t make the same mistakes as your parents," said the prince. "I think we all try and do that, and I just want to do what’s best for my children, but I know that the drama and the stress when you’re small really affects you when you're older."

Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams said the breakdown of Charles and Diana’s marriage deeply affected William, who was 10 when his parents separated in 1992. Their divorce was finalized in 1996, a year before Diana’s death.

"It was obviously difficult for William growing up, especially when the battle between his parents played out so publicly," Fitzwilliams said. "An example was his mother’s appearance on ‘Panorama.’ She warned him beforehand, but he was still deeply upset. She reportedly wept at his reaction."

"Clearly, he recognizes that just as he and his family represent the monarchy’s future, raising well-adjusted children free from marital strife — and even free from mobile devices — is vital for that future," Fitzwilliams said.

"When previously discussing ‘Panorama,’ he mentioned his mother’s ‘fear, paranoia and isolation.’ He was her comforter, and while both Charles and Diana were loving parents, the collapse of their marriage — combined with the intense media pressures of the paparazzi era — was an unsuitable environment for children."

William and his wife Kate Middleton are parents to George, Princess Charlotte, 10, and Prince Louis, 7.

"He is bringing his children up to be happy, healthy, self-assured, supportive individuals," said Chard. "He, along with Princess Catherine, is supporting their children 100%. Family comes first. His children will not endure his upbringing. The children, having a happy and balanced upbringing, will ensure a robust, cohesive institution.

"William will also ensure that his children will be proud of the monarchy," Chard added.

The family has faced significant challenges in recent years. In 2024, both Kate and King Charles III announced they had been diagnosed with cancer. Kate, 43, announced she was in remission on Jan. 14. The monarch, 76, is continuing his treatment.

"This last year, your wife and father have been ill. How are things now, first of all?" asked Levy, 78.

"Yes, things are good. Everything is progressing in the right way, which is all good news," William shared.

"But, it’s been, I’d say, 2024 was the hardest year that I’ve ever had," William admitted. "Trying to sort of balance protecting the children, Catherine, my father needs a bit of protection, but he’s, you know, he’s old enough to do that himself as well. But it’s important my family feels protected and [has] the space to process a lot of the stuff that’s gone on last year, and that was tricky trying to do that and keep doing the job."

"But you know, we all have challenges that come our way, and it’s important to keep going," William added.