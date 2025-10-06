Rosie O'Donnell applies for Irish citizenship, White House says it's 'great news for America'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rosie O'Donnell is applying for Irish citizenship amid her ongoing feud with President Donald Trump.

In an interview with the U.K.'s Daily Telegraph, the 63-year-old comedian explained she is putting herself in "self-imposed (political exile)" in Ireland after she first moved there in January of this year.

"I am applying and about to be approved for my Irish citizenship as my grandparents were from there and that’s all you need," she told the outlet. "It will be good to have my Irish citizenship, especially since Trump keeps threatening to take away mine."

"What great news for America!" White House spokesperson Abigail Jackson told Fox News Digital about the news.

The "A League of Their Own" star first announced that she had moved to Ireland in March, saying she made the move just five days before President Trump's 2025 inauguration, telling her TikTok followers, "It's been pretty wonderful."

A few months after O'Donnell announced her big move, President Trump took to his social media platform Truth Social in July, with threats of stripping the comedian of her United States citizenship.

"Because of the fact that Rosie O’Donnell is not in the best interests of our Great Country, I am giving serious consideration to taking away her Citizenship," he wrote. "She is a Threat to Humanity, and should remain in the wonderful Country of Ireland, if they want her. GOD BLESS AMERICA!"

O'Donnell responded to the threat on her social media accounts, saying President Trump "has always hated the fact that i see him for who he is," calling him "a criminal con man sexual abusing liar out to harm our nation to serve himself."

The president later renewed his threats to revoke her citizenship in September, writing on his Truth Social account that he is giving the subject "serious thought" because "She is not a Great American and is, in my opinion, incapable of being so!"

Once again, O'Donnell was quick to fire back at the president on her Substack account.

"He can't do that because it's against the Constitution, and even the Supreme Court has not given him the right to do that ... he's not allowed to do that, the only way you're allowed to take away someone's citizenship is if they renounce it themselves, and I will never renounce my American citizenship," the "Now and Then" star said. "I am a very proud citizen of the United States."

"I am also getting my citizenship here so I can have dual citizenship in Ireland and the United States because I enjoy living here," she added. "It's very peaceful. I love the politics of the country. I love the people and their generous hearts and spirit. And it's been very good for my daughter. But I still want to maintain my citizenship in the United States. My children are there. I will be there visiting and go to see them. And I have the freedom to do that, as does every American citizen."

Under the United States Constitution, a president does not have the power to strip the citizenship of someone born in the country, meaning since O'Donnell was born in New York, her citizenship is protected by the 14th Amendment.

The feud between the president and the comedian goes back almost two decades. It began in 2006 when O'Donnell criticized him while she was a co-host on "The View."