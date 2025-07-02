Expand / Collapse search
Fox News Entertainment Newsletter: Diddy found guilty on two counts as jury reaches mixed verdict

Sean 'Diddy' Combs found not guilty on most serious charge, guilty on two others

By Fox News Staff
Published
BREAKING: 'Diddy' acquitted of most serious charges in sex-trafficking trial

BREAKING: 'Diddy' acquitted of most serious charges in sex-trafficking trial

Fox News contributor Paul Mauro, criminal defense attorney Donna Rotunno and former federal prosecutor Jim Trusty join 'America's Newsroom' to discuss the verdict in Sean 'Diddy' Combs' sex-trafficking trial.

Diddy beats RICO, found not guilty of racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking.

A sketch showing P. Diddy and his lawyers in court.

A sketch portrays Sean "Diddy" Comb in federal court during his trial in New York City, New York, U.S., on June 26, 2025.

