Entertainment Newsletter

Fox News Entertainment Newsletter: Diddy accuser says pro-athlete intervened, Al Pacino's ex’s dating history

'Cheers' star Ted Danson apologizes to Kelsey Grammer for heated argument, Rachael Ray suffered 'a couple of bad falls' after recent video sparked health concerns

Diddy, Noor Alfallah

Sean "Diddy" Combs has been accused of sexual assault in a new lawsuit; Al Pacino's ex, Noor Alfallah, 30, has been linked to other older celebrities. (Getty Images)

Welcome to the Fox News Entertainment Newsletter.

Top 3:

- Diddy accuser claims pro-athlete intervened during sexual assault at star-studded party: lawsuit

- Al Pacino's 30-year-old ex, who was linked to Mick Jagger and Clint Eastwood, says she's drawn to ‘the wisdom'

- 'Cheers' star Ted Danson apologizes to Kelsey Grammer for heated argument

ted danson, kelsey grammer

Ted Danson said he felt like he "missed out on the last 30 years of Kelsey Grammer" because of an argument. (Getty Images)

RECIPE FOR DISASTER - Rachael Ray suffered 'a couple of bad falls' after recent video sparked health concerns

ROYAL REACTION - Billy Crystal admits he wouldn’t date Princess Diana after her reaction to Meg Ryan’s iconic movie scene

READY FOR THIS JELLY - Jelly Roll drops 100 pounds: How the country music star transformed his body

Jelly Roll before and after

Jelly Roll was photographed on the left in 2022 and on the right in 2024. (Getty Images)

SOMETHING 'WICKED'- ‘Wicked’ star Ariana Grande finds AI ‘troublesome’ after fan-edited posters cause controversy

MAN ON FIRE - Denzel Washington appears to lash out at fans in heated exchange in NYC

HEARTBREAK BLUES - Country star Zach Bryan apologizes to 'anyone I let down' as he announces split from girlfriend

Zach Bryan with girlfriend Brianna Chickenfry

Zach Bryan announced his breakup with Brianna 'Chickenfry' LaPaglia on social media. ( John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

BATTLE ROYALE - Meghan Markle slammed for bad judgment, Prince Harry called a 'lamb to the slaughter' in scathing critique

