Fox News Entertainment Newsletter: Diddy accuser says pro-athlete intervened, Al Pacino's ex’s dating history

- Diddy accuser claims pro-athlete intervened during sexual assault at star-studded party: lawsuit

- Al Pacino's 30-year-old ex, who was linked to Mick Jagger and Clint Eastwood, says she's drawn to ‘the wisdom'

- 'Cheers' star Ted Danson apologizes to Kelsey Grammer for heated argument

RECIPE FOR DISASTER - Rachael Ray suffered 'a couple of bad falls' after recent video sparked health concerns

ROYAL REACTION - Billy Crystal admits he wouldn’t date Princess Diana after her reaction to Meg Ryan’s iconic movie scene

READY FOR THIS JELLY - Jelly Roll drops 100 pounds: How the country music star transformed his body

SOMETHING 'WICKED'- ‘Wicked’ star Ariana Grande finds AI ‘troublesome’ after fan-edited posters cause controversy

MAN ON FIRE - Denzel Washington appears to lash out at fans in heated exchange in NYC

HEARTBREAK BLUES - Country star Zach Bryan apologizes to 'anyone I let down' as he announces split from girlfriend

BATTLE ROYALE - Meghan Markle slammed for bad judgment, Prince Harry called a 'lamb to the slaughter' in scathing critique

