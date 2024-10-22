Al Pacino's 30-year-old ex, who was linked to Mick Jagger and Clint Eastwood, says she's drawn to ‘the wisdom'

For as long as she can remember, Noor Alfallah, a 30-year-old movie producer who welcomed her first child with legendary actor Al Pacino, 84, last year, has been drawn to an older crowd.

"I was born in the wrong generation," Alfallah, whose new film, "The Apprentice," was released last week, told Vogue Arabia in March.

"I’ve been an old soul all my life. I have friends who are 70 years old; men and women who are just totally my friends who I love, who I’d rather be with than people my age.

"I’ve always been like that," she added. "I don’t know why. I think I like the wisdom, the experience, the life in them. That’s attractive to me."

Over the past decade, Alfallah, who graduated from the University of Southern California's film school and later earned her masters at UCLA, has attracted attention online for her connections to various older stars like Pacino, Mick Jagger, billionaire Nicolas Berggruen and Clint Eastwood.

"Older men, especially wealthy, might offer security and stability. They might offer maturity that simply isn't always found with people her age," Jonathan Alpert , a psychotherapist and author of "Be Fearless: Change Your Life in 28 Days," told Fox News Digital.

"In some cases, people are drawn to partners who remind them of a parent, especially when seeking approval, validation or care. From a psychological perspective, a partner who is established, successful and has more life experience can create a dynamic of admiration or power imbalance that some find attractive.

"Noor might value the wisdom, experience and mentorship that some of her ex-boyfriends have provided and sees them as role models or guides in navigating personal and professional aspects of her own life."

Born in Santa Monica to an American mother and Kuwaiti father, Alfallah moved to Kuwait when she was 11 and moved to Dubai four years later.

"Returning to the states from Dubai as a teenager, friends’ groups were already established," she told Vogue. "I think that’s how a lot of my friends ended up becoming older than me."

When she was 22, Alfallah made headlines when she started dating Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger. He was 74 at the time.

"Our ages didn't matter to me," she told Hello! Magazine in March 2018, shortly after their breakup. "The heart doesn’t know what it sees, it only knows what it feels. It was my first serious relationship, but it was a happy time for me."

One year later, Alfallah was photographed with Clint Eastwood outside LA hot spot Craig's. However, she was quick to shut down any dating rumors.

"We're not dating," she told the Daily Mail. "There is no relationship. We’re family friends. And my family was there, and that’s it. My parents were there, other friends were there. Trust me, there’s no relationship."

Throughout the years, Alfallah has also been linked to billionaire Nicolas Berggruen, 63, often posting photos of the two together on Instagram.

"I like meeting new people, and I’m not a judge," Alfallah told Vogue. "Today, I think a lot of people are kind of judgmental. I’m very curious about everybody. I’m curious about the waiter, the director. I’m curious about the artist, what they do and what makes them who they are.

"Even though, in a lot of ways, I am shy, the curiosity in me makes me," she continued. "As a little kid, moving so many times to different countries, different schools … if I had stayed quiet, I wouldn’t have made friends. So, I had to be that person too."

Alfallah first met Pacino in 2010 at a dinner party.

"I thought it was cool. I thought, ‘Wow, that’s Al Pacino.’ I went to film school, so I wasn’t dumb about who he was," she told the outlet. "He’s a very talented and unique person. But I had no intention of thinking like, ‘Oh, he is going to be my son’s father one day.’"

As the two built their friendship, Alfallah said their relationship took a turn circa 2020.

"Then the pandemic hit," she told Vogue. "Al lives down the street from my house, and we started spending every day together, playing chess and watching movies. It was like film school with Al Pacino. ‘Did you ever see Scarface?’ he asked me. ‘No,’ I answered, ‘Though I know the lines. Say hello to my little friend.’ He showed me some obscure movies he was in, like one with Marthe Keller called ‘Bobby Deerfield,’ which is now my favorite of all his films."

Alfallah said their friendship eventually "became something more."

She gave birth to their son, Roman, in June 2023.

Pacino also has three children from previous relationships — a daughter with his ex Jan Tarrant and twins with his ex Beverly D'Angelo.

"Becoming a mom — to be honest — it’s greater than I ever could imagine. Roman has just been the greatest gift from God, a thousand times better than what I ever thought he would be. Every day I look at him, I just know I’m so blessed."

Alfallah recently confirmed to TMZ that she and Pacino are no longer romantically involved, but she considers him her "best friend," and they continue to co-parent their little one.