Rachael Ray suffered 'a couple of bad falls' after recent video sparked health concerns

Rachael Ray is sharing a health update after fans expressed concerns about the cook’s well-being.

Ray, 56, admitted she was injured as she opened up to fans about activities she enjoys doing in her free time.

"I am a homemaker. I love chores, I love being in the kitchen. I always work with my brain every day, I’m always writing something," Ray said on the debut of her podcast, "I’ll Sleep When I’m Dead."

"I am a homemaker. I love chores, I love being in the kitchen. I always work with my brain every day." — Rachael Ray

"But I really like chores. I like what people consider physical work. I like making dinner, planning dinners, making lists."

The television personality added that she loves "physical labor," such as "carrying in the wood," but she suffered from "a couple of bad falls" in the last couple of weeks.

"I haven’t been doing that in a while," she noted.

Ray added that at times she can get competitive with her husband to see how much wood they can both carry.

"How many pieces of wood did John carry? Can I carry more?"

However, she noted that she did not say it to him directly, "I just say that to myself."

Ray’s comments come after fans previously expressed their concerns about her health on social media.

Last month, the American chef shared a cooking video with her fans, as she paid tribute to the late Tony Bennett with his favorite dish, "ossobuco, succulent braised veal shanks with creamy polenta and bread."

While Ray shared a personal story of her dear friend Bennett dining at her home, fans were quick to react to her appearance.

"What the heck is wrong with her? … slurring words….wow just wow …" one comment read.

Another user wrote, "It looks like she had a stroke based on how her [mouth] looks when she talks."



Others empathized with Ray and said she was getting emotional talking about her late friend.

"I think she momentarily got choked up as she was talking about her dear friend Tony who has passed. Rachael you are wonderful and so compassionate."



The celebrity chef’s popular daytime talk show, "Rachael Ray" ended in spring 2023 after airing for 17 seasons.