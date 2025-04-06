Singer Michelle Williams cries 'real tears' after in-flight disaster: 'A lot of audacity'

Michelle Williams said "No, No, No" to an airplane passenger with poor etiquette.

The Destiny's Child singer shared a distressed message on social media after a random bare foot appeared on the armrest of her first-class seat.

After safely landing, Williams, 45, sang how happy she was to have "made it out alright," but that she was still "itchy" from the experience.

The "Survivor" musician posted an image of the barefoot passenger's toes, which creeped up behind her while she was flying back to New York from Chicago.

"I promise you betta getcho foot from me," Williams captioned a post on Instagram. The passenger's bare foot appeared to be resting against the airplane and along her armrest.

"Y’all this is happening neowwwwwwww on my flight and I am crying real tears!!"

She clarified in the comments that she was "sitting in the first class cabin."

"A lot of audacity resides in that booking class … obviously!!" Williams wrote before adding "#seat3F the f is for feet." Later on, Williams wrote, "I elbowed ‘it!’ Now I gotta take my coat to the cleaners!!!"

The "Lose My Breath" singer had even more to say about the in-flight incident once she was on the ground, and sang how she "made it out alright" in a video shared on Instagram.

"The devil is a liar, god is exalted, never be defeated," Williams told her followers. "Y'all I was almost defeated … almost defeated with somebody's feet."

"Ya'll, I was itching. I'm itching. A little object of some sort. And it don't matter to me what class you fly, I don't care. I still like Southwest, so, you're not gonna shame me into whatever class it was. I was flying first class."

She added, "I had to be home for a death in my family, so I'm flying back to New York. I almost didn't make it because of a foot. No seriously, I just wanted to address that.

"I was crying real tears. He was friendly though. He actually helped take my bag off the overhead bin, and I said thank you."

Williams found fame as a part of the Destiny's Child trio. She's currently starring on Broadway as Viola Van Horn in "Death Becomes Her."