Meghan Markle slammed for bad judgment, Prince Harry called a 'lamb to the slaughter' in scathing critique

Royal author Tina Brown is not holding back when it comes to the monarchy.

The former Vanity Fair editor slammed Meghan Markle and "naïve" Prince Harry in a scathing critique after they exited from their royal duties.

"In England, they’re going to constantly make a career out of trashing Harry. But actually, the thing about Harry is he’s very good at being Prince Harry," Brown, 70, said on "The Ankler" podcast.

PRINCE HARRY, MEGHAN MARKLE INTERVIEW: SUICIDE CONCERNS ARE TOP PRIORITY FOR COUPLE IN NEW TV TELL-ALL

"That’s the tragedy of all of this, is that he is the most talented member of the royal family, without doubt, in terms of being a prince, which is all he does know how to do… he’s really sort of flawless at it."

However, Brown gave her honest perspective on the Duchess of Sussex, "I think he’s pretty much in the thrall of Meghan. The trouble with Meghan is that she has the worst judgment of anyone in the entire world… She’s flawless about getting it all wrong… She really is."

Brown added, "She’s a perfectionist about getting it all wrong… Her issue is that she doesn’t listen... She has all these people, asks them their opinion, and then doesn’t follow it. She does what she wants to do. And all of her ideas are total crap, unfortunately."

The royal author continued to criticize how the couple left the monarchy in 2020.

"He’s so naïve and really… unschooled in the ways of the world. Being Prince Harry means that I doubt if he ever booked a table in a restaurant. The army was great for him, and he was extremely good and competent in there. That really helped turn him into a real person."

Brown claimed that since Harry’s been married to Markle, "he’s the lamb to the slaughter in this situation."

"[Prince Harry's] the lamb to the slaughter in this situation." — Tina Brown

"He was terribly impressed by Meghan. He thought that she knew all, she persuaded him that she was the savvy Hollywood wheeler-dealer who could come in and make them stars and all the rest of it. And he just sort of blindly followed her like a child, really."

Fox News Digital reached out to representatives for Prince Harry and Markle for comment.

PRINCE HARRY SKIPPED ROYAL WEDDING TO AVOID 'AWKWARD' ENCOUNTER WITH ESTRANGED BROTHER PRINCE WILLIAM: EXPERT

After their exit, Harry and Markle moved to Montecito, California. They’re raising their two kids in the United States and the Duke of Sussex continues to be estranged from his royal family, including his brother Prince William and father, King Charles III.

"Unfortunately, she made every mistake in the book, and she’s kind of run out of road. I don’t know where Meghan goes. Harry could still, as I say, make a comeback. He’ll always be Prince Harry. He’ll always be the grandson of the queen and the son of Diana."

Brown’s comments come after the royal couple spoke candidly about the monarchy after their exit.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

In 2021, one year after their decision to step down as senior members of the royal family, Harry and Markle revealed their struggles with royal life in a two-hour interview with Oprah Winfrey.

After the explosive interview with Winfrey, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex continued to speak out about their experiences within the royal family.

Prince Harry and Markle detailed their time as working royals in a docuseries released by Netflix in 2022, and Harry followed that up with his memoir, "Spare." The book detailed the issues in his relationships with King Charles, Prince William, his stepmother Queen Camilla and more.

MEGHAN MARKLE, PRINCE HARRY FACE NEW SCRUTINY OVER INTERVIEW, 'MAKES PEOPLE SUSPECT THEIR MOTIVES': EXPERT

As for Brown, she has been known to criticize the royal family in the past.

In 2022, she claimed that Prince William was "smart" for waiting 10 years before proposing to Kate Middleton.

At the time, Brown had written a book about the British royal family titled "The Palace Papers: Inside the House of Windsor – the Truth and the Turmoil."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The book explored "the scandals, love affairs, power plays and betrayals" that have rocked the royals during the last 20 years. It featured revelations based on Brown’s access to palace insiders.

Representatives for Brown did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.